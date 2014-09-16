Klipsch Reference R-20B Soundbar with Sub

Klipsch, has announced their new Reference R-20B soundbar that has been designed to significantly raise the bar on performance over the speakers that are integrated into flat panel televisions.

The two-way soundbar uses two lightweight ¾-inch horn-loaded textile dome tweeters and four 3-inch polypropylene woofers. The tweeters are coupled with Klipsch-exclusive Tractrix Horns to reduce distortion and control dispersion. The R-20B also includes a 10-inch side-firing wireless subwoofer with MDF slot-port cabinet, which automatically connects to the sounbar using wireless technology.

The Reference R-20B soundbar is compatible with most Bluetooth wireless enabled devices and also offers aptX audio coding technology for lossless, high-quality music streaming. It also has a Dolby Digital Decoder that ensures sound is reproduced in detailed and high-quality manner.

The soundbar can be mounted to a wall, using the integrated keyhole mounts or can be set on a shelf using the removable feet. Distinctive Reference copper cones and detailing make the R-20B soundbar a quality statement piece.

The Klipsch Reference R-20B soundbar has a MSRP of: $799.99 U.S. and is currently available. Look for more information at: www.klipsch.com.