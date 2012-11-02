Kompatibel Design Thorax

Kompatibel Design has just introduced a gorgeous unique line of modular furniture made out of concrete designed for HiFi systems and TVs. Concrete is perfectly suitable material for audio and video racks because its heavy mass prevents mechanical resonances from disrupting the sensitive electronic components. These modular racks can configured in many different ways and are custom designed for the requirements of individual customers. The Thorax system can also be used as speaker stands.
For more info, please visit http://kompatibeldesign.de/thorax.html
