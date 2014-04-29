CLOSE
Nordost
Outfitting an Audio System with Nordost Norse 2 Tyr 2 Cables and QRT QBASE Power Distribution
Nordost Cables, Power Products & Resonance Control Devices
Upgrading an Audio System With Nordost Norse 2 Heimdall 2 Cables
Digital Editions
Outfitting an Audio System with Nordost Norse 2 Tyr 2 Cables and QRT QBASE Power Distribution
Nordost Cables, Power Products & Resonance Control Devices
Upgrading an Audio System With Nordost Norse 2 Heimdall 2 Cables
LATEST AUDIO VIDEO NEWS
NOVO January/February 2017 Issue
Dec 28, 2016
Features inside this issue: Life According to Your Lens: 6 Wearable and 360 Degree Cameras Examined! Upgrading to an Ultra HD TV: Here’s What You Should...
Gold Note DS-1000: the Most Complete Digital Streamer / DAC Available Today
Dec 15, 2016
We live in a digital world and the DS-1000 makes it easier than ever before to enjoy your digital music, at the highest possible...
Gold Note CD-1000 State-of-the-art CD Player
Dec 15, 2016
The CD-1000 is a state-of-the-art cd player that integrates a digital stage and an analogue stage in an single, elegant chassis. Featuring a top...
Gold Note PH-10: The Most Innovative Phono Stage Available Today
Dec 15, 2016
Gold Note - the Italian High-End manufacturer based in Firenze – recently introduced the PH-10, an incredibly innovative new phono stage designed for the...
NOVO Magazine available at expanded number of distribution spots starting in 2017
Dec 7, 2016
Starting in 2017, the NOVO magazine will be available at an expanded number of distribution spots throughout Canada. The first stage of the expanded distribution...
NOVO Magazine 2016 Holiday Gift Guide! From Virtual Reality to HiFi and Tech Toys, We’ve Got It All!
Nov 23, 2016
Happy Holidays From Suave Kajko & George de Sa! GIFTS UNDER $100 Wacom Intuos Creative Stylus 2, $79 US The applications for tablets never cease and the...
SHOW HIGHLIGHT: Mirage VR to Construct Premium Out-of-this-world VR Experience at TAVES!
Oct 22, 2016
Mirage VR will be demonstrating the "next level" VR experience at the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show (exclusively on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct....
Skogrand Cables Introduces New Entry-level Vivaldi Cables
Oct 22, 2016
High-end cable maker Skogrand Cables has just launched a brand new entry-level range of cables, called Skogrand Cables Vivaldi. Skogrand manufacturers some of the...
Nordost to Launch Sort Lift and Tyr 2 USB Cable at TAVES
Oct 21, 2016
Nordost, like many other companies introducing new products at TAVES, will launch two new products on the show floor -- the Sort Lift and...
TEAC TN400S Turntable
Oct 21, 2016
TEAC is expanding its already impressive line of turntables with the introduction of their new TN400S turntable. The new TN400S will be available...
Arcam Centres of Cinematic Excellence in Canada
Oct 21, 2016
Arcam is on a mission to raise the bar on home theatre through its Arcam Centres of Cinematic Excellence. These Centres feature a...
TAVES Launches Television Commercial
Oct 20, 2016
The TAVES Consumer Electronics Show recently launched its 2016 TV commercial on CP24 -- please check it out! For more info and to purchase...
POPULAR ARTICLES
Monitor Audio Silver 8 Speakers Review
Dec 2, 2013
An Introduction to Phono Stages
Mar 7, 2013
Arcam Intros New A49 Integrated Amp at Bay Bloor Radio
Jun 4, 2014
The Pros and Cons of Ribbon Tweeters
May 24, 2011
How To Setup and Optimize Your Audio System
May 26, 2014
