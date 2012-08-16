Leon Timbre Series Speakers

Leon Speakers will be demonstrating their new Timbre Series of full range bookshelf loudspeakers at Cedia Expo 2012, running from September 5-8, 2012. The name of this new Timbre Series, refers to the tonal quality of sound. This new lineup features two models, Ti400-X-A and TiUltima. The new Timbre models are claimed to demontrate extreme craftsmanship and performance, capable of delivering an organic, detailed and textural sonic experience.
With the new Timbre Series, Leon hopes to go back to their roots in using exotic hardwoods, exceptional craftsmanship and the best available components, as well as the ability for clients to customize cabinetry. Leon Speakers will be displaying extreme custom versions of the Timbre Series at Cedia, including versions with silk-screened cabinets, solid Zebra Wood and white lacquer finishes.
The new Timbre Series speakers blend simple elegance with pure quality using the finest bench made components, select domestic hardwoods and hand-crafted cabinet construction. With a passion for music and a devotion to art and science, the new series are stated to provide high-fidelity with depth, punch, and musicality. A precisely engineered reflective coupled chamber allows for greater low frequency extension, while providing a more rigid suspension to support the full range sound delivered by the woven cone woofers in these ported cabinets. The Ti400-X-A features a 4? midrange woofer and cloth-dome tweeter while the TiUltima utilizes a 5? SEAS Excel woofer and 1″ SEAS Prestige tweeter.
Timbre Series speakers will be available in Matte Black, Pearl White, custom colors, and solid hardwoods including: Tiger Maple, Cherry, and Black Walnut. Specifications on the two models are as follows:
Timbre Ti400-X-A:
Cabinet Dimensions: 6.25″ (w) x 10.75″ (t) x 7.5″ (d)
Power Handling: 135 watts
Impendence: 6?
Frequency Response: 70-22kHz
Sensitivity: 90db@1w/1m
TiUltima:
Cabinet Dimensions: 8.25″ (w) x 15″ (t) x 10.25″ (d)
Power Handling: 150 watts
Impendence: 8?
Frequency Response:42-22kHz
Sensitivity: 88db@1w/1m
The Timbre Ti400-X-A speakers and TiUltima speakers are currently available for an MSRP of $895 U.S./ea and $1,995 U.S./ea respectively for the painted cabinets, $1,295 U.S./ea and $2,295 U.S./ea respectively for hardwood cabinets. Look for more details on Leon’s new Timbre Series at: www.leonspeakers.com.
