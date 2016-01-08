LG Reveals UH9800 98-inch 8K TV at CES 2016

309

LG Reveals UH9800 98-inch 8K TV at CES 2016 (Custom)

Not to be outdone in the 8K department, LG Electronics also revealed a giant 98-inch 8K TV at this year’s CES.  Unlike the 8K prototypes we’ve seen at CES before this is actually a production-ready model, expected to be available sometime in the second half of 2016 (price TDA).  But don’t hold your breath just yet, this 8K set is expected to be a Korea-only model for 2016 and will likely cost a small fortune (Sharp’s 8K TV shown last year at CES went on sale for a whopping $130,000 US last year).  Of course we don’t have any 8K content yet either… but we know where the future of displays is heading.

LG 8K Super UHD TV 98 inch JD2_376801-1024x820 (Custom)

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

309 COMMENTS

  131. the glades condo

    The Glades Condo locate at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochu…

Leave a Reply