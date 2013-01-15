Light Harmonic – Da Vinci Dual DAC

Light Harmonic, has just introduced their new Da Vinci Dual DAC. Light Harmonic’s Da Vinci DAC utilizes unique, proprietary design elements, as follows:
– A 384K/32 Bit Asynchronous USB input which accepts genuine 384K/32 Bit pulse code modulation (PCM) digital audio without artificial up-sampling.
– 3-L Buffering provides a jitter-free, three-layer elastic buffer between the music source and digital sample conversion, completely decoupling speed fluctuations in the source, and enabling Da Vinci to convert music samples using the most accurate core clocks.
– 3X Clocks provides on-the-fly selection of one of three highly precise -166dB phase-error clocks, according to the sample rate of the input file.
Light Harmonic recognized that introducing DSD capabilities would compromise the performance of their existing and highly acclaimed Da Vinci DAC, given its optimized PCM playback design. Their solution – the new Da Vinci Dual DAC. The new Dual DAC eliminates all constraints in performance by providing completely separate and discrete decoding engines for both formats: one designed and optimized specifically for PCM, one designed and optimized specifically for DSD and so goes the name “Dual DAC”.
Features and optimization in hi-end audio, to this level, don’t come cheap – such is the case with the new Da Vinci Dual DAC, which commands a MSRP of $31,000 U.S.
For further technical details and product information, please visit: www.lightharmonic.com
Older women looking for younger men on the top cougar dating sites, younger men who are desired to date older women can date online on older women dating sites.
The Glades Condo locate at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochu…
Grandeur Park Residences is a new condo by Chip Eng Seng’s CEL. Launching Soon on 1st Qaurter 2017 at Tanah Merah Mrt. Visit official site at http://www.grandeurparksresidences.sg for more info on showflat appointment, price, vvip booking, floor plans, ebroc…
We provide beautiful free websites to our customers along with lots of free business tools!
