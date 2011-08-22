Luxman D-100R iPod Dock

Luxman will soon ship their new iPod dock – the D-100R, which does things a little differently than the competition. Unlike other docking stations, which either tap the iPods analogue output (resulting in poor fidelity) or tap into and pass-through the iPod digital stream (higher fidelity), the D-100R incorporates an internal digital-audio-converter (DAC) that is optimized for iPods. The D-100R, suing the DAC converts the digital iPod stream to analogues and then outputs this analogue signal exclusively. The analogue RCA output allows for easy hook-up to a wide variety of pre-amplifiers and amplifiers. Luxman’s included remote overrides all the iPod’s native control functions but provides for complete on-screen navigation. A 100-240V AC power pack is included for worldwide operation.
Features include:
Single connection to the Luxman SQ-N10 using an accompanying dock link cable
Plays audio from an iPod through your Luxman amplifier as well as charges the iPod via the dock link cable provided.
Fully controllable from the SQ-N10 via the supplied dock link cable
Controls your iPod using the Luxman remote handset, which overrides all remote control functions of the iPod.
Easy track selection with on-screen navigation
Supports the following: iPod Nano, iPod Classic, iPhone and iPod Touch – all models
Full function remote control and 100~240V AC power pack included
The Luxman D-100R is currently available for pre-order, with shipping expected this September. The MSRP is: $495 U.S.
Look for more information at: http://luxman.co.jp/global
cougars dating

Older women looking for younger men on the top cougar dating sites, younger men who are desired to date older women can date online on older women dating sites.
the glades condo

The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…
the santorini

The Santorini Condo at Tampines Ave 10 New Launch Condo by MCC Land. A upcoming Singapore condominium in district 18. TOP on 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochure show-flat and more
xps circuit boards

http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/dell-original-xps-10-tablet-27wh-laptop-battery-jd33k
best kona
best kona

Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
free design
free design

We provide beautiful free websites to our customers along with lots of free business tools!
aromasuperstore herbal blends
AromaSuperStore – Americas Best Aroma Super Store Online!
escort sri petaling
escort sri petaling

Malaysia best escort and massage agency in KL and PJ
web design calgary
web design calgary

This is Global iTech Systems – web design, web development, SEO, ecommerce website company in Calgary
