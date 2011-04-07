Luxman SQ-N10 NeoClassico

Luxman’s compact EL-84 based vacuum tube integrated amplifier, the SQ-N100 has just recently evolved into the SQ-N10.  The SQ-N10 is essentially the former SQ-N100 that incorporates an integrated DAC and an external digital direct iPod dock.  Hence this new system combines the functionality and ease of i-devices with the tradition, warmth and romance of valves/tubes. 

 The SQ-N10 will be available at an MSRP of $3,500 U.S.

 Seek more details at: http://www.luxman.co.jp

