Lyft Launches Today in the Greater Toronto Area

Starting today, consumers in the GTA will have an alternative to the Uber ride-sharing service. Lyft, the popular ride-sharing service will available for some time in the US, is now also available in the Greater Toronto Area. Lyft cars will service the area from Hamilton to Oshawa, and reach as far north as Newmarket.

At launch, there will be five different cars consumers can choose, ranging from regular sedans all the way to a luxury black SUV.

For more info, check out www.lyft.com or download their app from the iOS or Android app store.