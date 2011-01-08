Made in Canada! Part 3 of 3

The third and final part of our survey of Canadian manufacturers covers some truly remarkable companies, some marching to the beat of a very different drummer.
Let’s take a look at them in alphabetical order.
Aurum Acoustics www.aurumacoustics.com
First up is Newfoundland’s Aurum Acoustics, manufacturers of an active tube-based system which is amongst the most musical you will ever encounter. Aurum is the brainchild of Derrick Moss. He believes strongly in active speakers – where three separate amps directly drive the three drive units of each speaker without hindrance from the customary passive crossovers, taking full advantage of the output of each amplifier. The Integris Active 300B is a three box system consisting of the power amps in one box and the left and right speaker boxes. Two of these amplifiers per side are based around the impressive 300B tube in a single ended triode (SET) configuration, while the third (driving the bass) was originally based around the 6SN7 tube. This year Aurum has replaced the tube amp driving the bass units with a UCD Class D transistor-based configuration. While the new bass amp still outputs the same 100 watts, the purity and dynamics are improved. Existing units may be upgraded. An active electronic crossover uses precisely specified Cardas polypropylene film capacitors and metal film resistors working with the line level signals before amplification. Feeding the Integris Active 300B amp is the Integris CDP CD Player/Preamp, available separately for $13,500. There are also two new option boards available for the Integris CDP – a phono input ($2500) and a headphone output ($1000). Placing the crossover away from the speakers has the added benefit of reducing adverse effects from the vibration of the speaker drive units. Add a turntable of your choice and pair of fine headphones like the AKG K701 and you have a complete high end tube-based system with just 3 components (turntable, CD/Preamp, Power amp), plus speakers. What a delightful change from the usual high end complement of turntable + phono amp + preamp + dual monoblocs + CD player, with all the associated cables that go with six boxes.
Blue Circle Audio www.bluecircle.com
Innerkip, Ontario is home to Blue Circle Audio, manufacturer of a range of electronics and cables developed by designer Gilbert Yeung. Best known for its amplifiers with the distinguishing ring of blue light on the fascia, Blue Circle now offers power line conditioners, DA converters, phono preamps, preamps, power amps and integrated amps. Some of these designs are tube based, some are silicon based and some are hybrid (a combination of the two). Blue Circle even makes speakers. One of its most ambitious products is the BC703 phono stage, which runs $6,995. It offers five levels of gain for moving coil cartridges (from 66 dB to 82 dB) and an RIAA curve accuracy to within 0.1 dB. The only control on the front panel is for muting. Inside you can set gold plated jumpers for fine control over gain, impedance and capacitance and on the back there are separate inputs for MM and MC cartridges (for maximum separation of circuitry) with separate ground, balanced or unbalanced outputs, a ground lift switch and a grounding connector. For those that need it, you can switch in a rumble filter to protect wide-bandwidth speakers. The BC703 uses an external power supply to produce clean DC power. Blue Circle claims this is the quietest phono preamp made. A stainless steel faceplate is standard, but you can also order a purpleheart/walnut finish. The SB90T Hybrid Stereo Amplifier sports clean looks from all angles and musters 90 watts per channel (wpc) into 8 ohms and 135 wpc into 4 ohms in a 40 pound cabinet that sells for $3295. For $100 less you can buy the SB100S Power Amplifier which comes in a similar looking package, putting out 100 wpc into 8 ohms, and 150 wpc into 4 ohms.
EMM Labs www.emmlabs.com
Calgary is home to Ed Meitner’s EMM Labs, a company that serves the professional recording engineer as well as the well heeled audiophile. Their most popular audiophile product is the CDSA SE CD/SACD Player, now in Mk II form and retailing at $11,500 US. Ed Meitner is a leading authority – some would say the leading authority on the design of Digital to Analog and Analog to Digital Converters. The CDSA upsamples humble CD audio to twice the SACD standard sampling rate, and converts this digital signal to analog in a discreet (rather than on chip) dual differential DAC. It also features an aerospace-grade composite laminate circuit board, with highly polished copper traces which reduce the adverse impact of skin effects. At this price, you don’t get any digital inputs, and you only get two-channel analog output, but if you’re not looking for surround sound and you don’t need those digital inputs, the sound is truly world class. If you need these things then you’ll need to look at a combination of the CDSD SE Drive ($9,900 US) and the DAC6e SE ($13,500 US), a 6-channel DAC and preamplifier. For the very best in two channel performance, check out the new TSD1 CD/SACD Transport ($11,000 US) and the matching DAC2 Stereo DAC ($9,500 US). These components communicate via a special high speed DSD mechanism (EMM Link) which works with the MFAST asynchronous locking mechanism to eliminate jitter. The DAC2 also works its magic with more conventional sources or computers via AES/EBU, USB, TosLink (dual), Coax and EMM Expansion Port inputs. EMM Labs also offers a line of high performance interconnect cables based on their proprietary IsoPath technology. These cables punch well above their weight, and will run you $895 US for a one meter length (balanced or unbalanced).
Oracle Audio www.oracle-audio.com
Oracle Audio makes its home in Sherbrooke, Quebec and is coming up to its 30th anniversary. It made an early reputation for its superb line of Delphi turntables, still in production in Mk V form. Oracle claims simplicity of design through a combination of knowledge and common sense. The aim is to provide top performance through “Groove Isolation”, which keeps motor noise and airbound and other vibrations away from the point of contact of the stylus on the disk. The Mk V suspension system is a highly sophisticated device combining seven different mechanical filters, all working as a whole to efficiently control unwanted vibrations. A unique main bearing system incorporates six precision surfaced nylon setscrews for maximum rotational accuracy. Oracle has chosen a dual current low voltage AC synchronous motor, not only smooth and quiet but the most stable made. The platter is a 4 kilogram device of great rigidity in which most of the weight is distributed around the periphery to maximize momentum. A platter mat of advanced polymer and a record clamp (an Oracle innovation) prevent vibration of the vinyl record itself. Finally the platter, subchassis and tonearm assembly are suspended on three towers. Each tower is a complex device combining seven different mechanical filters to control unwanted vibration. You can upgrade the Oracle Delphi by replacing the regular power supply with the Turbo Mk V Power Supply. You can complete the package with an Oracle/SME tonearm and an Oracle Thalia cartridge. The Delphi is available with an acrylic base or a much heavier granite base. Oracle has offerings on the digital side too. The same principles of isolation and vibration control through multiple approaches apply here, as well as the stunning physical appearance. This time there are four suspension towers and the disc clamping mechanism which involves magnetism and a slight vacuum is said to be key to the high performance of the unit, available both with (CD 2500 Player) and without (CD 2000 Transport) an integral DAC. Lower cost alternatives are the CD 1500 Player and CD 1000 Transport. Oracle also makes a phono preamp (Temple PH 1000), a DAC/Preamp (DAC 1000), a Power amp (P 1000) and an Integrated Amp (SI 1000), all with performance to match and looks to kill. To complete your all Oracle system, consider the Prophecy speakers.
Raysonic Audio www.raysonicaudio.com
Toronto’s Raysonic Audio is in a slightly different category from the other Canadian companies, since its products are designed in Canada but all manufacturing takes place in its factory in Taishang City, China. Raysonic’s product range includes CD players, integrated amplifiers, a preamplifier and a mono-block power amplifier. Its products, all tube based, have very attractive designs and are cost effective. We reviewed a Raysonic CD player and an integrated amplifier in the past – you can visit novo.press/ to read the reviews.
Ultralink Products, Inc.
www.ultralinkcables.com
www.xloelectric.com
www.argentumacoustics.com
Ultralink Products, Inc., headquartered in Markham, Ontario is a leading manufacturer of high-performance audio and video cables, interconnects and UltraPower power accessories. Marketed in over 62 countries around the world, the Ultralink brand is Canada’s market share leader for premium connectivity products. Much of the corporation’s growth and significant product innovations are devoted to the world’s transition to DTV (digital television), the popularity of home DVD and multi-channel audio applications. Ultralink purchased XLO Electric in 2002. The XLO brand, founded by the genial Roger Skoff, offers a variety of high end cables including the formidable Unlimited and Limited ranges. Roger is still actively designing cables for both UltraLink and XLO and is one of the most respected experts in the field. In 2008, Ultralink/XLO launched a new brand called Argentum Acoustics, which focuses exclusively on 2-channel analog audio. The Argentum lineup consists of speaker cables, line-level and balanced interconnects, digital cables and power cords. An innovative feature of the speaker cables is that they are terminated with interchangeable spade lugs or banana plugs.
Wyetech Labs www.wyetechlabs.com
If you’re in the market for single ended triode amplification, few can compete with Roger Hebert’s Wyetech Labs, and perhaps none can match the full bandwidth sound Roger has achieved in his designs. Wyetech is based in Ottawa and has been in business since 1996, selling a range of three power amps and three preamps factory direct. Preamp prices range from $2580 for the Coral through to $9600 for the Opal. The 18 wpc Topaz 211C Stereo Power Amp is $11,300 with Valve Art 211 tubes or $11,800 for NOS GE 211 / VT-4C tubes, while a pair of 13 wpc Onyx Monoblocs are $4900 and a pair of Sapphire Monoblocs run $7800 (all prices in $US). You get a 5 year warranty on the amps (10 years on top of the line Opal and Topaz units) and 1 year on the tubes. These amps are built like tanks, and you won’t find them too easy to move around. Topaz weighs in at 102 pounds. They are far from the most beautiful components ever developed, but you will certainly be the only one on your street with a Wyetech, and it will last a lifetime. Just how wide a bandwidth can Roger offer from a pure single ended triode configuration? How about ruler flat from 20 Hz to 100,000 Hz for the Opal and 16 Hz to 22,000 Hz for the Topaz! www.wyetechlabs.com
At the end of this three part survey, I’m stunned at what an impressive list this has been. I’m wondering if there is another country that can match the concentration of audio manufacturers per million of population. Oh Canada, indeed!
声屏障
不错的文章，内容惜墨如金.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
边坡防护网
不错的文章，内容淋漓尽致.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
雷诺护垫
不错的文章，内容气贯长虹.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
盖土网
不错的文章，内容气势磅礴.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
钢板网
不错的文章，内容妙趣横生.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
Car care
[…]just beneath, are a lot of absolutely not related sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
Below you will find the link to some web pages that we believe you need to visit.
dogs
[…]we came across a cool web page that you simply could possibly take pleasure in. Take a search when you want[…]
…Trackback: More Informations on that topic
[…] What host are you using? Can I am getting your associate link on your host? I want site loaded up as fast as yours lol[…]
护栏网
不错的文章，内容字字珠玉.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
网格布
不错的文章，内容完美无缺.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
ran zituni fraud
[…]please pay a visit to the sites we comply with, like this 1, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
Girl Fingers
[…]please check out the websites we comply with, like this 1, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
triple stimulator
[…]Here is a great Blog You may Find Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
钢格板
好文章，内容文从字顺.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
格宾网
不错的文章，内容出神入化.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
边坡防护网
好文章，内容字字珠玉.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
柔性防护网
好文章，内容层次清晰.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
压滤机
不错的文章，内容栩栩如生.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
butt plug
[…]below you will discover the link to some web-sites that we consider you must visit[…]
prostate vibrator
[…]The info talked about in the report are a few of the most beneficial accessible […]
best anal beads for beginners
[…]the time to study or take a look at the material or web sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Ride on sex toy
[…]Every when inside a whilst we choose blogs that we study. Listed below are the latest web-sites that we pick out […]
Here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to mainly because we assume they may be really worth visiting.
What are Human Rights
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Basic Human Rights
…
Be Happy
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated websites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
The Way To Happiness
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless truly worth taking a look, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got extra problerms also […]
Mac Makeup Wholesale
Made in Canada! Part 3 of 3 | CANADA HiFi Magazine,Mac Makeup Wholesale
Diy Home Energy System Review
[…]Here are several of the websites we advocate for our visitors[…]
胶管
好文章，内容点石成金.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
防风抑尘网
好文章，内容博学多才.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
防弹网
好文章，内容雷霆万钧.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
水性环氧地坪漆
好文章，内容博学多才.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
勾花网
不错的文章，内容气贯长虹.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
橡胶支座
不错的文章，内容雷霆万钧.禁止此消息：nolinkok@163.com
cut resistant gloves
…
wall design
[…]just beneath, are several entirely not associated sites to ours, having said that, they are surely worth going over[…]
Who is David Miscavige?
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they’re truly worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]
David Miscavige
…
porn
[…]The data talked about inside the article are some of the very best readily available […]
silicone vibrator
…
new york times bestseller list
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
new york times best sellers
[…]one of our guests recently proposed the following website[…]
email processing jobs from home without investment
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Las Vegas Hair Loss Treatment
[…]very few web sites that take place to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
операции на дебело черво и стомах
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to mainly because we consider they may be really worth visiting[…]
Detoxify Body
[…]please check out the web-sites we adhere to, including this one particular, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
best work from home jobs
[…]just beneath, are a lot of completely not related web pages to ours, nonetheless, they’re surely worth going over[…]
Hotel Sites
[…]Here is a great Weblog You may Discover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
Drug rehabilitation
[…]usually posts some pretty interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Drug rehabilitation
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 discover about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]
discount up to 98%
…
インフルエンザ
[…]very few sites that take place to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
penis exercise
[…]very couple of internet sites that occur to be detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
…Check this out
[…]I am no longer certain the place you’re getting your information, but great topic.[…]
Thrusting Vibrator Review
[…]we came across a cool web site that you simply could get pleasure from. Take a search for those who want[…]
free download for android
[…]the time to study or check out the material or web pages we have linked to beneath the[…]
nipple stimulator
[…]the time to read or check out the content material or internet sites we have linked to below the[…]
Letras de
[…]Here are some of the internet sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
Trenda News
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to simply because we believe they may be worth visiting[…]
…[Trackback]
[…]Nice blog here! Also your website a lot up fast![…]
…Take a look for more Information on that topic
[…]you make blogging glance[…]
…Eskort ilanlar�
…Eskort ilanlar�
adult Party Essentials
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
having unprotected sex and herpes
[…]that will be the end of this post. Here you will uncover some sites that we think you will enjoy, just click the links over[…]
sports news
[…]the time to study or pay a visit to the content or web sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Buy USA Business Email Lists
[…]very handful of internet websites that come about to be detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]
Personality Test
[…]just beneath, are various entirely not associated web pages to ours, nonetheless, they’re surely worth going over[…]
mdansby.com
…
controlla
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you simply may possibly take pleasure in. Take a look when you want[…]
mdansby software
[…]very couple of websites that come about to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]
android apps download apk
…
pc games free download full version for windows 8
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless actually worth taking a look, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]
福井歯医者
[…]just beneath, are quite a few completely not connected sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re surely really worth going over[…]
free bonus slots
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be actually worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
sex toy
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless truly worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]
Pips Wizard Pro Review
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated internet sites to ours, on the other hand, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
free download for pc
…
free pc games download full version for windows xp
…
pc games free download full version for windows 8
…
hypnosis tucson
[…]Here are some of the web-sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
classic coffee
[…]one of our guests a short while ago proposed the following website[…]
Kristy May Young
[…]Here are a few of the web pages we recommend for our visitors[…]
vibrators for women
…
butt toy
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated web-sites to ours, nevertheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Surplus Auction
[…]please pay a visit to the web-sites we comply with, like this one, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
coffee belt kona
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
gastro
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you simply could enjoy. Take a search should you want[…]
Spank Me
…
Best Glass Dildo
[…]check below, are some entirely unrelated websites to ours, nonetheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Adam and Eve Lube
[…]please stop by the sites we adhere to, such as this a single, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
Best Vape Juice
[…]The info talked about inside the article are several of the most effective available […]
Vibrating Tongue Ring,
[…]one of our visitors not long ago suggested the following website[…]
sex sofa furniture
[…]The data talked about inside the report are several of the most beneficial obtainable […]
VS-C6509VE-SUP2T
[…]we came across a cool web page that you simply may well get pleasure from. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
ways to make money from home
[…]The details mentioned inside the post are a few of the most beneficial offered […]
electrical supplies and material
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to for the reason that we assume they may be worth visiting[…]
Webcam model jobs
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
valentines day gifts for her
[…]the time to read or visit the content material or web pages we have linked to below the[…]
Live adult webcam models
[…]very few sites that transpire to be comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
kona coffee
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to because we believe they’re worth visiting[…]
car auto parts
…
auto towing insurance
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they are in fact really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]
car insurance quote comparison
[…]The facts mentioned within the report are a few of the very best accessible […]
mountain spring coffee
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
coffee beans company
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to due to the fact we assume they’re worth visiting[…]
Fix Credit Score
[…]The info mentioned in the post are some of the most effective readily available […]
coffee voted best
[…]please stop by the web sites we adhere to, including this one, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
kona coffee
[…]Here is a great Blog You might Come across Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
black gold kona
[…]The facts mentioned in the article are a few of the most beneficial readily available […]
Silicone Based Lubes
[…]please check out the web sites we comply with, which includes this one, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
Waste-Equipment
[…]Here are several of the web pages we suggest for our visitors[…]
best silicone vibrator
[…]we came across a cool web site that you simply may well appreciate. Take a look for those who want[…]
best cock ring
[…]that could be the finish of this post. Right here you will discover some web sites that we believe you will enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
repair
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless actually really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]
Camiones Peterbilt en Venta Florida
…
Title
[…]The data mentioned within the article are a number of the best obtainable […]
certified physical trainer
[…]usually posts some pretty intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
River Cruises
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You might Find Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
click for more info
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to due to the fact we think they may be worth visiting[…]