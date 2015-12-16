Magic S1 Mk II Loudspeaker

Magico has just announced their new S1 Mk II loudspeaker that replaces the original S1.
The new S1 Mk II retains much of the same look and feel of its predecessor however this Mk II version is purported to be an entirely new design that incorporates distilled elements of Magico’s own S7.
Detailed and extended high frequencies are provided by a newly designed 1-inch Magico Diamond coated Beryllium diaphragm tweeter that offers matching sensitivity, wide dispersion and increased power handling. A robust motor system and long-throw voice coil design enables lower distortion and cutoff frequencies that enhance driver integration with the mid bass driver.
Captivating mid-bass performance is generated by a newly designed 7-inch Magico driver that sets a new benchmark of measured performance. The cone material is formulated using multi-wall carbon fiber and graphene nanoplatelet which combined is 20% lighter and 300% stiffer than the previous cone material used in the S5. The underhung neodymium base motor system uses two extra-large magnets which provide as ultra-stabilized magnetic field for the pure titanium voice coil to operate within.
Both transducers are acoustically integrated using Magico’s exclusive Elliptical Symmetry Crossover topology that includes state-of-the-art components from Mundorf of Germany. The dividing network maximizes frequency bandwidth while preserving phase linearity and minimizes IM distortion. Individual driver performance and the loudspeaker in its final form are tested and optimized for acoustical, mechanical, electromagnetic and thermal behaviors using the latest state-of-the-art Finite Element Analysis simulation testing equipment.
The monocoque enclosure of the S1 Mk II is formed from a single piece of extruded aluminum that is 3/8-inch thick and 12-inches in diameter. A massive new top plate is machined into an elegant 3D convex shape to minimize enclosure diffraction and break-up vertical standing waves. The thicker base plate incorporates a newly designed 4-point outrigger support that lowers the center of gravity and increases overall stability resulting in lower noise floor and increased dynamics.
The S1 Mk II is available in two separate finishes: M-Cast (textured powder coat) and M-Coat (smooth high-gloss automotive-like finish).
Features & Specifications:
•Tweeter 1” MB7 Diamond Coated Beryllium Dome (x1)
•Mid-Bass 7” M390G Graphene Nano-Tec Cone (x1)
•Sensitivity: 86dB
•Impedance: 4-ohms
•Frequency Response: 32 Hz – 50 kHz
•Minimum Power: 50 Watts
•Dimensions: 43” (H) x 8.5” (D) x 9.75” (W) 109cm (H) x 23cm (D) x 25cm (W)
•Weight: 110 pounds 49.90 Kg
The all-new Magico S1 MkII loudspeaker is expected to be available in Q1-2016 at a MSRP of: $16,500 U.S./pair (M-Cast) or $20,295 U.S./pair (M-Coat). More information will be available at: http://www.magico.net
car cleaning
[…]usually posts some really intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
porn
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to due to the fact we think they may be really worth visiting[…]
adidas shoes women sale
http://www.unitek.dk/favicon.asp?page=new-balance-tilbud-irma-infante new balance tilbud irma infante
adidas basketball shoes for sale
http://www.oplevelsescenter.dk/favicon.asp?page=new-balance-sko-ipko-junior new balance sko ipko junior
wholsale t-shirts
[…]usually posts some really intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
buy youtube views
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Find Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
scam website
…
Finger Banger
[…]just beneath, are numerous completely not associated sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re certainly worth going over[…]
g spot stimulation
[…]The information and facts talked about inside the write-up are a few of the very best available […]
online sex toy
[…]The information and facts mentioned in the write-up are a few of the very best out there […]
anal sex toys
[…]The facts mentioned in the post are a few of the most beneficial offered […]
buttplug
[…]just beneath, are quite a few totally not related sites to ours, even so, they are surely worth going over[…]
best anal beads
…
Female vibrators
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
The Way To Happiness
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Diy Home Energy System Review
[…]The data mentioned within the write-up are a number of the most effective offered […]
cut resistant gloves
[…]The information talked about in the article are a number of the ideal obtainable […]
lights
[…]one of our guests just lately advised the following website[…]
fetish sex
[…]usually posts some very intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
David Miscavige
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
silicone g spot vibrator
[…]The facts talked about within the write-up are a few of the very best out there […]
best sellers
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nonetheless truly really worth taking a look, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]
bestseller books
[…]The information and facts mentioned within the article are several of the top offered […]
операции на щитовидна жлеза
…
transportista
[…]Here are a few of the web-sites we advise for our visitors[…]
Detox cleanse, Your body
[…]please check out the web sites we stick to, which includes this a single, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
Have a Drug & Toxin Free Body
[…]The details talked about within the article are some of the very best obtainable […]
full software download for windows 10
[…]Every the moment in a though we pick blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the latest web sites that we decide on […]
free software download for windows 8
[…]please pay a visit to the web-sites we stick to, like this one particular, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
Drug rehabilitation center
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated websites to ours, on the other hand, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
penis pump review
[…]very few web sites that take place to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]
nipple clips
[…]we came across a cool site that you simply could enjoy. Take a search when you want[…]
Letra de
[…]Every after in a though we pick out blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most current web pages that we select […]
Telecommunication services
…
Tax deductible gift card donation
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated web-sites to ours, nonetheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
…[Trackback]
[…]The entire glance of your web site is wonderful, let well as the content![…]
adult Branded Toys
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated internet websites to ours, nonetheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
kala jadu
[…]usually posts some very exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
mdansby
[…]very few internet sites that take place to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
mdansby software
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated sites to ours, having said that, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
mdansby software
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you just could possibly appreciate. Take a look when you want[…]
android apps free download
[…]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they may be truly worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]
free software download for pc
…
בגדי הריון
[…]The data talked about in the post are some of the best offered […]
free bonus slots
[…]very handful of websites that happen to be detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
free pc games download full version for windows 8
…
video sharing script
…
best sex toys
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get quite a bit of link appreciate from[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 8
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to mainly because we assume they may be worth visiting[…]
Self Divorce
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get a lot of link love from[…]
hypnosis tucson
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Come across Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
flavored coffee
…
adamandeve.com
[…]very couple of internet websites that happen to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
American
[…]very few web-sites that occur to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
huawei storage system
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless definitely worth taking a look, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]
Adam and Eve Lube
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Find Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
gourmet coffee belt kona
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.
RMUTT Thailand
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they may be truly worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
sex stores
[…]one of our visitors lately recommended the following website[…]
fleshlight reviews
[…]usually posts some pretty interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Calgary website designers
This is Global iTech Systems – web design, web development, SEO, ecommerce website company in Calgary
valentines gifts for her
[…]we came across a cool web page that you could get pleasure from. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
hawaiian kona coffee company
…
junk cars
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless truly worth taking a search, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got much more problerms as well […]
Peaberry beans online
[…]very few web sites that come about to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]