Magic S1 Mk II Loudspeaker



Magico has just announced their new S1 Mk II loudspeaker that replaces the original S1.

The new S1 Mk II retains much of the same look and feel of its predecessor however this Mk II version is purported to be an entirely new design that incorporates distilled elements of Magico’s own S7.

Detailed and extended high frequencies are provided by a newly designed 1-inch Magico Diamond coated Beryllium diaphragm tweeter that offers matching sensitivity, wide dispersion and increased power handling. A robust motor system and long-throw voice coil design enables lower distortion and cutoff frequencies that enhance driver integration with the mid bass driver.

Captivating mid-bass performance is generated by a newly designed 7-inch Magico driver that sets a new benchmark of measured performance. The cone material is formulated using multi-wall carbon fiber and graphene nanoplatelet which combined is 20% lighter and 300% stiffer than the previous cone material used in the S5. The underhung neodymium base motor system uses two extra-large magnets which provide as ultra-stabilized magnetic field for the pure titanium voice coil to operate within.

Both transducers are acoustically integrated using Magico’s exclusive Elliptical Symmetry Crossover topology that includes state-of-the-art components from Mundorf of Germany. The dividing network maximizes frequency bandwidth while preserving phase linearity and minimizes IM distortion. Individual driver performance and the loudspeaker in its final form are tested and optimized for acoustical, mechanical, electromagnetic and thermal behaviors using the latest state-of-the-art Finite Element Analysis simulation testing equipment.

The monocoque enclosure of the S1 Mk II is formed from a single piece of extruded aluminum that is 3/8-inch thick and 12-inches in diameter. A massive new top plate is machined into an elegant 3D convex shape to minimize enclosure diffraction and break-up vertical standing waves. The thicker base plate incorporates a newly designed 4-point outrigger support that lowers the center of gravity and increases overall stability resulting in lower noise floor and increased dynamics.

The S1 Mk II is available in two separate finishes: M-Cast (textured powder coat) and M-Coat (smooth high-gloss automotive-like finish).

Features & Specifications:

•Tweeter 1” MB7 Diamond Coated Beryllium Dome (x1)

•Mid-Bass 7” M390G Graphene Nano-Tec Cone (x1)

•Sensitivity: 86dB

•Impedance: 4-ohms

•Frequency Response: 32 Hz – 50 kHz

•Minimum Power: 50 Watts

•Dimensions: 43” (H) x 8.5” (D) x 9.75” (W) 109cm (H) x 23cm (D) x 25cm (W)

•Weight: 110 pounds 49.90 Kg

The all-new Magico S1 MkII loudspeaker is expected to be available in Q1-2016 at a MSRP of: $16,500 U.S./pair (M-Cast) or $20,295 U.S./pair (M-Coat). More information will be available at: http://www.magico.net