Magico S3 Loudspeaker Revealed

Rumour has it that the unnamed image of a pair of speakers featured on Magico’s home page are actually their all-new S3 loudspeaker model. The form and driver complement could easily place this nameless model, smack dab between the current Magico S1 and S5 speaker models. Increasing the alignment between Magico’s S-series and upscale Q-series speakers.
Could this be a Magico ploy to get increased traffic to their website – or a marketing strategy to get water-cooler discussions going before a formal launch. If so, it may be working.
For more details on this – please keep watching the Magico home page at: www.magico.net.
