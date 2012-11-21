Magico SCC Centre Channel Loudspeaker

Magico LLC has just announced its first center channel speaker, the SCC. Reflecting the performance of the recently introduced S-Series of loudspeakers, the SCC is the result of intensive research into home theater applications and is the beginning of a new direction for this hi-end loudspeaker company.
Today’s movie soundtracks can place very high demands on a loudspeaker, with the most important being the accurate rendition of recognizable sounds – most imprtantly, the human voice. Using the Magico S5 loudspeaker as a starting point, given its high-performance capabilities, the SCC was designed to be it’s match, from a centre channel perspective.
The SCC has been designed using advanced computer-aided technology along with our own customized software to minimize diffraction effects and internal resonance, while determining the ideal damping requirements. Meticulously crafted from 16-inch diameter extruded aluminum with half-inch thick walls similar to the S5, the curvilinear enclosure of the SCC provides the rigidity and mass necessary to ensure optimum performance from its fourdriver, three-way acoustic suspension enclosure. The driver complement consists of two newly-designed seven-inch woofers, Magico’s famous proprietary five-inch Nano-Tec midrange, and a Beryllium diaphragm tweeter.
Included with the SCC to provide additional support is an integrated, yet removable, base with a svelte curved form that complements the speaker itself. As with all S-Series loudspeakers, the SCC is available in a variety of finishes, including Magico’s own satin M-COST and high gloss paint to fit in a wide variety of living environments. As the newest member of the Magico family, the SCC extends Magico’s unswerving commitment to performance, quality, design and innovation.
Specifications:
2 x 7” Nano-Tec® Midbass
1 x 6” Nano-Tec Midrange
1 x 1” MB-30 Tweeter Sensitivity: 89dB
Impedance: 4 Ohms
Frequency Response: 22 HZ – 50 kHz
Recommended Power: 50 – 1200 Watts
Dimensions (with stand): 19.9”H x 25.5”W x 14.2”D
Weight: 160 lbs.
The SCC will make its debut at CES 2013 in Las Vegas and will have a MSRP of $16,800 U.S. Shipping will begin in the first quarter of 2013. Look for more details at: www.magico.net.
Older women looking for younger men on the top cougar dating sites, younger men who are desired to date older women can date online on older women dating sites.
The Santorini Condo at Tampines Ave 10 New Launch Condo by MCC Land. A upcoming Singapore condominium in district 18. TOP on 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochure show-flat and more
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product-detail/6-cell-battery-dell-compatible-latitude-d620-d630-d631-laptop-battery-ampc764
