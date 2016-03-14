Magnasonic LED Pocket Pico Video Projector



Magnasonic has just released their new LED Pocket Pico Video Projector, claimed to now be the worlds smallest portable DLP projector. Lightweight and compact, it will meet the needs of professionals, travellers, students and other video enthusiasts.

The new LED Pocket Pico Video Projector is a plug-and-play-device which can project content up to 60” in size through 25 lumen LED light engines, powered by Texas Instruments. The LED Pocket Pico Video Projector is embedded with Digital Light Processing technology, the same technology filmmakers, movie theaters and Hollywood relies on. This technology enables users to experience sharp and life-like images. While small in size (3.9 x 3.0 x 0.5”), the LED Pocket Pico Video Projector features 640 x 360 pixel resolution, 1100:1 high contrast ratio and accepts input up to 1080p.

The user-friendly LED Pocket Pico Video Projector features an adjustable focus wheel to project at the perfect angle, adjustable volume controls and a headphone jack to connect external headphones, earphones, or speakers to amplify sounds when projecting movies for large crowds. The built-in rechargeable 2100mAh battery allows users to stream content for up to two hours after a single charge.

The LED Pocket Pico Video Projector is perfect for users looking to create or upgrade a home theater. It is also ideal for upcoming spring break movie nights, camping trips or corporate presentations. Rather than relying on built-in projectors in a conference room, savvy business professionals can easily transport the LED Pocket Pico Video Projector to ensure the show always goes on.

In today’s digital age, consumers can access thousands of files via their smartphones, tablets, computers or gaming consoles. The LED Pocket Pico Video Projector makes it possible for consumers to display that content in larger viewing formats anywhere and anytime. Its ultimate compatibility allows users to connect their devices via the included HDMI, Micro HDMI or Samsung Galaxy adapters to seamlessly stream content from a new Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge, LG G5, iPhone, iPad and more.

The LED Pocket Pico Video Projector is available now. Look for more details at: http://www.magnasonic.com