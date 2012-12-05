Marantz AV8801 Preamplifier / Processor

Marantz is aiming to define a new price/performance level for premium home theater components with the release of its new flagship Model AV8801 AV Preamplifier/Processor. This new flagship pre/pro incorporates technologies and innovations from Marantz Reference Series, such as a massive toroidal power supply, leading-edge HDAM and High Current Feedback Technology, and a rock-solid copper plated chassis. In addition, the AV8801 features advanced 4K video capability and 3D pass-through, plus Apple’s AirPlay.
The AV8801 features a Marantz trademark design, with an aluminum front panel, traditional Marantz star and iconic illuminated Marantz front porthole display. The unit’s handy fold-up door conceals an additional 2-line FL display.
The AV8801 is packed with Marantz Proprietary audio technologies for superior sound and unmatched home theater performance. Notably, it features Marantz most extensive and sophisticated use of HDAM and High Current Feedback Technology, combined with a massive toroidal power supply befitting the company’s renowned Reference Series. Marantz’ advanced multi-DSP audio processor offers a broad range of surround sound decoding modes, including support for high resolution audio formats. For the ultimate surround sound experience, the AV8801 also features expanded multi-channel decoding, including Audyssey DSX and DTS Neo:X, giving users the ability to add additional front height and width channels for a truly expansive and immersive surround sound experience.
To handle today’s wideband high dynamic range content, the audio section is equipped with the latest high resolution 192 kHz/32-bit DACs on all channels. The AV8801 can decode WAV, FLAC and ALAC audio files, and includes gapless audio playback. For maximum system configuration capability, it is equipped with both unbalanced (RCA) and balanced (XLR) audio outputs. The AV8801 features a dedicated, stereo XLR input making it the perfect companion to our recently released UD7007 Universal Disc Player. Vinyl fans will surely appreciate the inclusion of a phono input, and there’s no need for a separate tuner, as the AV8801 features a built-in HD Radio tuner.
The AV8801 is also Marantz’ first product to take advantage of Audyssey Labratories critically acclaimed MultEQ XT32 room equlization technology and Audyssey Sub EQ HT processing which optimizes dual subwoofer setups, providing custom deep bass tailoring for the smoothest and most dynamic deep bass response from both subs.
The AV8801’s video section features advanced high resolution video processing and decoding, and is equipped with video upscaling that upconverts standard definition (SD) video sources from legacy components to high definition. For compatibility with the latest Ultra High Definition (4K) displays, the AV8801 features the ability to upconvert SD and HD to Ultra High Definition (4K), and it can also accept and pass-through 4K content.
A broad range of network and streaming functions in the AV8801 allows users to enjoy the best quality music experience possible from portable devices via Bluetooth, with the optional RX101 Bluetooth adapter, or when connected to a home network. Users can also enjoy thousands of internet radio stations via Pandora and SiriusXM Internet Radio services, as well as the popular Spotify music service. The AV8801 is DLNA 1.5 certified for compatibility with multimedia PCs and other devices. The 3D pass-through technology lets users enjoy 3D video entertainment with dynamic surround sound, and the 7 HDMI inputs and 3 HDMI outputs lets users connect all their HDMI-equipped devices with a single cable, enjoying high definition audio and video on up to three displays. Thanks to dual outputs for the main zone, users can also connect two HD displays, such as a flat panel HDTV and an HD front projector. The third HDMI output lets users enjoy a different program in another room, and the beneficial InstaPrevue function allows preview of video from connected HDMI sources in multiple picture-in-picture windows.
The unit’s extensive networking capabilities include a 4-port Ethernet switch that lets users make one connection to their home LAN with three additional connections available for connecting other source components, such as a network-capable Blu-ray player, set-top-boxes or gaming consoles, without the hassle of installing a 3rd party hub.
The new Marantz AV8801 preamplifier/processor will be offered at a MSRP of $3,599.99 U.S. Look for more details at: www.marantz.com.
