Marantz M-CR510 and M-CR610 Wireless Network Stereo Receivers

Marantz has just launched two now models in the line of M-CR Series Network Stereo Receivers, the M-CR510 and M-CR610. The new wireless music systems promise exceptional sound quality from a variety of music sources. Both feature a compact, elegant design that enables users to wirelessly access music from home networks, cloud streaming services and mobile devices.

Highlights of the M-CR Series include:

· Wi-Fi Built-in with WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup)

· WMM (Wi-Fi Multimedia) for reliable wireless audio streaming

· iOS Wi-Fi sharing for simple configuration

· An unparalleled and beautiful design that is easily featured in home décor

· Optical digital input for connection to televisions or other devices

· AirPlay wireless music streaming

· Spotify, Pandora, and SiriusXM streaming

· Windows 8/RT compatible and DLNA 1.5 certification.

· Full support of most digital audio files: MP3, WMA, AAC, 192/24 FLAC, ALAC and WAV.

· Mobile App Control

Also with the M-CR610 users gain a CD player, AM/FM tuner and four channels of amplification instead of two available in the M-CR510.

Marantz M-CR610, $769

The Marantz M-CR610 is a network CD receiver with AM/FM radio that lets you enjoy not only music from CDs and your smartphone or tablet device but also Internet radio stations from around the world and streamed high-resolution music, all in exquisite sound quality. This receiver can be connected to a network either wirelessly via Wi-Fi or wired via an Ethernet cable, and it includes a Wi-Fi diversity antenna system and Wi-Fi Multi Media certification for improved communication quality. The M-CR610 also features AirPlay, allowing users to stream their iTunes music whether from Mac or PC, as well as music stored on their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.* If you choose to cable connect your iPhone or iPod touch to one of the USB ports on the front or rear of the M-CR610, you can listen to music while the device’s battery is being recharged.

The M-CR610 is equipped with a 4-channel digital amplifier that delivers 60 watts of power per channel in stereo. Compatible with bi-amp capable speakers, the separate amps for the high and low ranges in each stereo channel provide improved sound quality, and the M-CR610 also supports simultaneous drive for two separate pairs of speakers if desired (at 30 watts per channel). You can use the supplied remote controller to operate the M-CR610, or you can download the Marantz Remote App and operate it from an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

The M-CR610 has been designed to enhance your listening space with Marantz tradition and distinction, and it is equipped with a luxurious black front-panel design that features a wide-angle, easy-to-read organic light-emitting diode (OLED) multi-line display.

Marantz M-CR510, $699

The Marantz M-CR510 is a network receiver in a slender, compact design that lets you tune in to Internet radio from around the world as well as Spotify, Pandora, and other music-streaming services in a clean, robust sound. This receiver also features AirPlay, allowing users to stream their iTunes music whether from Mac or PC, as well as music stored on their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.* Connection to the network can be achieved wirelessly or via a wired local-area network (LAN), using an Ethernet cable.

Because the M-CR510 also supports high-resolution music streaming in 192kHz/24-bit WAV/FLAC format, you can listen to high-quality sound that surpasses the quality of CD. With the receiver’s optical digital input jack, you can even enjoy high-quality sound from your TV or other digital audio sources. You can use the supplied remote controller to operate the M-CR510, or you can download the Marantz Remote App and operate it from your mobile device.

The M-CR510 with its slim body and lustrous deep-black cosmetics has been designed to grace your listening space with Marantz tradition and sophistication.

The M-CR510 and M-CR610 stereo receivers have suggested retail prices of $699 and $769 respectively. The new products are available as of July 2013 in store and online at Marantz dealers.

For more info, please visit www.marantz.com