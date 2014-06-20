Marantz NA8005 Network Audio Player / DAC

Marantz has just announced a new Network Audio Player and DAC – their NA8005. The new NA8005 is equipped with an Ethernet port to connect to a home netwrok and can access Internet radio stations, music streaming services like Spotify Connect as well as leverage Apple’s Airplay to stream users iTunes music, whether from a Mac or PC, as well as directly from their iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

The NA8005 is DLNA 1.5 compatibile, which provides easy connect to music library sources such as Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices. It can play WAV, WMA, MP3, MPEG-4 AAC, FLAC and ALAC, as well as FLAC HD 192 kHz / 24bits files and WAV 192 kHz / 24bits.

Features include front and rear panel USB inputs for connection of mobile devices or USB memory devices. The rear USB-B jack allows easy connection to a computer, which recognises the Network Audio Player as an external soundcard, completely bypassing its own lower quality audio electronics. Any digital audio formats that can be played from the computers own media player can be processed by the NA8005, even DSD the native file format for SACD, in 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz resolution. Users can also stream the high resolution FLAC and DSD files most conveniently via the network connection. Digital and coaxial inputs ensure broad connectivity.

The new NA8005 is based on the Marantz Reference Class NA-11S1, ensuring the highest level of performance value. The audio circuitry employs Marantz’s exclusive HDAM and HDAM-SA2 in a hybrid configuration to achieve low noise and high speed. Marantz engineers have fine-tuned the player’s reproduction of musical details and spatial expression by using thorough isolation and filtering to shut out noise that enters sound from a PC.

Features

DLNA 1.5 Network Audio Player with Network streaming, AirPlay, Internet Radio and Spotify Connect integration

Network streaming: up to DSD, FLAC 192/24, WAV 192/24, ALAC and Gapless support

DAC Mode with 3 Digital Inputs (USB-B, Coaxial, Optical) and USB-A on front

USB-B port works in asynchronous mode and is capable of handling PCM up to 192kHz/24bits and DSD2.8 & 5.6Mhz direct streaming

Analogue audio circuits featuring Marantz HDAM®-SA2 for high quality audio

High Current Audiophile DAC and accurate dual system clock

High quality customized components

Full Discrete Headphone Amplifier

System remote to control Amplifier, CD-Player and Network Player

Price and Availability

The Marantz NA8005 Network Audio Player and DAC is expected to be available in July 2014 at a MSRP of $1,199 U.S. Look for more details at: www.marantz.com.