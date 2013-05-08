Marshall Monitor Headphones

Marshall, the company recognized worldwide for its guitar amplifiers, has just added a new model to its stable of headphones called the Monitor Headphone. Its slim, over-ear construction is said to deliver superior noise isolation without the bulk. The Monitor is embossed with a white script logo and black vinyl leather, evoking the spirit of those legendary vintage amps, while the heavy-duty metal hinges, brass accents and plug make it full-out roadworthy. The completely detachable double-ended coil cord with mic and remote can be worn on either the right or left side. The extra 3.5mm socket allows users to share music. When users are done, fold them up and stow them away in the canvas carrying pouch.

Resonating with the power of live performance, the Monitor produces deep bass with extended highs and natural, well-balanced mids. Its custom-made low distortion 40mm drivers cover the entire frequency range. Even at high playback levels, the sound is punchy and dynamic. With the Monitor’s F.T.F. system, users can choose their own sound experience: a warmer, laid back sound or a brighter and clearer sound. The Marshall Monitor is available now in stores and online at www.MarshallHeadphones.com for $200.