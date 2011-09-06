MartinLogan EFX On-Wall Electrostatic Speaker

MartinLogan has just announced the new EFX hybrid electrostatic on-wall speaker. MartinLogan’s slimmest reference quality on-wall solution to date, the EFX’s electrostatic panel is housed in a radical, ultra-ridged extruded aluminum and composite AirFrame making the panels extremely rigid while maximizing playable surface area and dipole sound radiation. The EFX’s Curvilinear Line Source (CLS) XStat transducer builds upon the legacy of MartinLogan’s electrostatic heritage with controlled dispersion, advanced vacuum bonding, and MicroPerf design providing the highest levels of efficiency and precision.
The new EFX provides loyal electrostatic speaker enthusiasts the flexibility for either surround or front solutions in a slim, space saving package. Perfectly suited to hang on the wall next to a flat panel TV, the EFX comes with a sturdy pivoting wall bracket, making it easy to mount, adjust and angle for the best possible multi-channel movie and music experience.
Featuring an advanced crossover topology derived from the MartinLogan CLX loudspeaker, the EFX crossover utilizes precision audiophile-grade metal film capacitors and high-purity air-core coils. This design flawlessly preserves microscopic subtleties while handling the broadest range of dynamics contained within even the most demanding sonic source.
The diaphragm at the heart of the EFX’s electrostatic transducer employs a sophisticated conductive coating applied to the polymer surface at the atomic level using a plasma bonding process. A proprietary compound is driven into the surface of the polymer film in an oxygen free argon chamber. This process allows extremely uniform surface resistivity characteristics, an optically transparent surface, and a nearly massless diaphragm resulting in industry leading levels of accuracy.
To eliminate the need for a traditional IEC power cord and significantly increase ease of installation, especially for custom applications, the EFX features a low-voltage DC power supply and proprietary five-way binding posts. To further enhance custom application options, the EFX is only 6.5 inches deep when mounted on its pivoting wall-bracket (included).
The EFX on-wall electrostatic speakers are priced at $3,095 per pair (US) and they are now shipping to select high-performance audio retailers.
For more information, please visit www.martinlogan.com/efx
Hermes Birkin Replica
I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or advice.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding…
Hermes Evelyne
That would work perfectly as a title. This thing doesn’t come out until August, so there’s still time, marketing people![url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.…
Hermes Bags Replica
It is a good post and thanks for sharing.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/…
Hermes Birkin Replica
This excellent article assisted me very much![url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm[/url][url=http://www.crests.…
Hermes Birkin Outlet
from you in the future as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_dou…
http://www.crests.org/hermesoutlet.php
Thank you for your good article,and look forward to your better work.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm[/url…
http://www.crests.org/crest_gifts.htm
Just a quick note to let you know that I appreciated your insights about the topic. Quite helpful for what I am interested in these days.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.…
http://www.crests.org/motto.htm
Time will not let me forget you, only habit without you.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm[/url][url=http://…
http://www.crests.org/blazon_of_arms.htm
Prevent thinking about these folks & obtain these folks. Really worth every dime![url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_cre…
http://www.crests.org/gifts_over_$100.htm
This excellent article assisted me very much![url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm[/url][url=http://www.crests.…
http://www.crests.org/coat_of_arms.htm
Very good, thanks for sharing[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/blazon_of_ar…
http://www.crests.org/gifts_under_$20.htm
This excellent article assisted me very much![url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm[/url][url=http://www.crests.…
Hermes Handbags Outlet
Dans ce site, vous serez en mesure d’acheter de la collection de repliques de[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests…
Hermes Italia Borse
sve take.Very good, thanks for sharing[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/bla…
http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm
The post is written in very a good manner and it entails much useful information for me.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_dou…
http://www.crests.org/crest_specials.htm
Nice job, I really like how your site looks.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm[/url][url=http://www.crests.c…
http://www.crests.org/crest_or_coat_of_arms.htm
Dans ce site, vous serez en mesure d’acheter de la collection de repliques de[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests…
http://www.crests.org/favorite_links.htm
Thank you for your good article,and look forward to your better work.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm[/url…
http://www.crests.org/helmet.htm
Nice job, I really like how your site looks.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm[/url][url=http://www.crests.c…
http://www.crests.org/tell_me_more.htm
I am so satisfied finding this blog and I have to admit that all information stated here is really useful. I hope that you will continue to post such great posts like this one in the future. Thanks a lot again.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.cres…
http://www.crests.org/mantel.htm
I agree your opinion, Thank you for your post, Your post is very good.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm[/ur…
http://www.crests.org/surname_history.htm
It is a good post and thanks for sharing.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/…
http://www.crests.org
Just a quick note to let you know that I appreciated your insights about the topic. Quite helpful for what I am interested in these days.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.…
http://www.crests.org/family_crests.htm
They are excellent! Accurate to size. Prevent thinking about these folks & obtain thesefolks. Really worth every dime![url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.cres…
http://www.crests.org/is_your_name_here.htm
I think this is one of the most significant info for me. And I am glad reading your article.[url=http://www.crests.com]http://www.crests.org[/url][url=http://www.crests.com/anniversary_wedding_double_crests.htm]http://www.crests.org/anniversary_wedding…
Here are some links to websites that we link to for the reason that we feel they are worth visiting.
buy kona
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
služby
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to for the reason that we assume they are worth visiting[…]
Extreme vibrator
[…]here are some links to web sites that we link to because we believe they’re really worth visiting[…]
Red Dildo
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but really don’t get a great deal of link adore from[…]
fingertip vibrating massager
[…]one of our visitors just lately recommended the following website[…]
gourmet coffee belt kona
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.
low cost internet phones scarborough
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get lots of link appreciate from[…]
PVDM3-16
…
escort agency malaysia
Malaysia best escort and massage agency in KL and PJ
AMP Electrical wholesaler
…
iphone
[…]very handful of internet sites that transpire to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively worth checking out[…]
Nipple Clamps
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Uncover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
valentines day gifts for him
[…]usually posts some incredibly intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
womens watches
[…]very handful of web-sites that come about to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]
coffee by kona
[…]please stop by the web sites we comply with, such as this a single, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
shop for trucks
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you just may appreciate. Take a look when you want[…]
cheap trucks for sale
[…]we came across a cool website which you might love. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
Find Out More
…
coffee company of kona
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated sites to ours, even so, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Vibrator Waterproof
[…]just beneath, are various absolutely not associated web pages to ours, nonetheless, they may be surely worth going over[…]
cell phone screen replacement vaughan
[…]usually posts some quite interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
song lyrics
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nonetheless truly worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 study about Mid East has got much more problerms too […]
WasteEquipment
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]
best cock ring
[…]The facts mentioned inside the write-up are several of the best offered […]
keyword: http://www.automobiliusupirkejai.lt/
…
customized video training
[…]Every the moment in a while we select blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most up-to-date sites that we pick […]
live webcam models shows
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated websites to ours, nevertheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Hitachi Massager
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to due to the fact we consider they’re worth visiting[…]
Sarah Rae Vargas
[…]the time to study or visit the content material or web pages we’ve linked to below the[…]
مولدات للبيع
[…]just beneath, are numerous completely not associated sites to ours, having said that, they are certainly really worth going over[…]
rabbit vibrator
[…]the time to read or take a look at the content or sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
bitcoin faucet
[…]please pay a visit to the sites we stick to, like this one, as it represents our picks through the web[…]