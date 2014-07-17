MartinLogan Introduces Dominant Motion XT Speakers

MartinLogan has just announced the addition of three new speaker models within their Motion Series: Motion 60XT floorstanding, Motion 50XT center channel, and Motion 35XT bookshelf speaker.

XT stands for extreme, which is appropriate, given that the new Motion XT speakers play louder, lower, and more accurately then even. The Motion XT models incorporate: high-excursion, black aluminum cone woofers with low-turbulence, rear-firing, bass ports; larger more accurate Folded Motion XT tweeters with 40% larger radiating surface; and a dedicated mid-woofer on the Motion 60XT for a more open, revealing and authentic sound in the critical midrange.

High-gloss finishes, subtle angled-top cabinets with soft radius corners and signature MartinLogan perforated grilles provide a high-style flavour to the solid performance of the new Motion XT models.

Additional refinements include custom 5-way bi-wire tool-less binding posts that allow ultimate connection flexibility, and reinforced solid internal bracing that eliminates internal resonances and standing waves.

The complete Motion Series comprises of four floorstanding speakers (Motion 20, 40 & 60XT), two bookshelf speakers (Motion 15 & 35XT) and two center channels (Motion 30 and 50XT). Each speaker is voice-matched, ensuring mix-and-match versatility to create the ideal system for any size room.

Motion 60XT, 50XT & 35XT pricing starts at $2,999.95 U.S. /pair, $899.95 U.S. each, and $1,199.95 U.S. / pair, respectively, in High-Gloss Piano Black finish. High-Gloss Black Cherrywood finish is also available, and all models will ship at the end of July 2014. For more information, go to: http://www.martinlogan.com/motionSeries