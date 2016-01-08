MartinLogan Intros the ElectroMotion ESL X at CES 2016

MartinLogan has just introduced the biggest, boldest ElectroMotion speaker called the ESL X (EM-ESL X) at CES 2016. MartinLogan’s ElectroMotion Series is the perfect introduction to the high performance electrostatic concept. The new ElectroMotion ESL X features a larger electrostatic transducer compared to other models in the line and dual woofers, with increased power-handling capabilities. As the flagship model of the ElectroMotion Series, the X establishes a new benchmark for price versus performance.
The ElectroMotion ESL X features a new larger XStat electrostatic transducer, with a radiating area over 50in2 larger than the EM-ESL model. Twin 8-inch high-excursion woofers are housed in a non-resonant asymmetrical bass reflex (ported) chamber, in a surprisingly compact enclosure. Woofers have custom engineered high-rigidity paper cones, with extended-throw driver assemblies. Component elements within the EM-ESL X replicate the design and performance of components used on many of MartinLogan’s more expensive loudspeakers, such as custom-wound transformers, air-core coils, large steel laminate inductors, polyester and low DF electrolytic capacitors. Custom 5-way bi-wire binding posts allow for secure wire connections. System Frequency Response is 41–22,000 Hz ±3db. Recommended amplifier power is 20–400 watts per channel. Impedance is rated at 6 ohms (1.6 ohms at 20 kHz); the EM-ESL X is compatible with 4, 6, or 8 ohm rated amplifiers.
The specially developed ElectroMotion XStat MicroPerf electrostatic panel is housed in an aluminum and composite AirFrame, similar to those found on MartinLogan speakers costing much more. AirFrame technology keeps the electrostatic panel rigid without obstructing playable surface area or interfering with ambience-enriching dipole sound radiation. Proprietary Vojtko filtering technology seamlessly blends audio output from the high- and mid-frequency electrostatic panel with the low-frequency woofer section, for the kind of flawless realism you expect only from speakers costing much more.
The EM-ESL X features dual audiophile-grade, doped-fiber cone woofers custom designed by MartinLogan’s in-house design and engineering team. This efficient woofer design optimizes cone suspension and the magnetic flux field to produce big bass output with vanishingly low distortion. Rigid and lightweight, the custom woofer’s diaphragm eliminates cone flexure, and maximizes response time, to achieve levels of performance approaching that of MartinLogan’s larger, more expensive electrostatic loudspeaker models.
Highly efficient, with superbly integrated bass performance, along with sensitivity rated at 91dB into 6 Ohms, the EM-ESL X will perform admirably with AV receivers as well as high-end amplifiers. The ElectroMotion Xis more than “entry level.” It’s an introduction to a new world of high performance audio.
With the addition of the EM-ESL X, the ElectroMotion Series now consists of two floorstanding speakers (EM-ESL X & EM-ESL), a Center Channel Speaker (EM-C2) and a Surround Speaker model (EM-FX2). Each speaker in the series is voice-matched, ensuring mix-and-match versatility and the ability create the ideal audio system for any size room.
EM-ESL X will begin shipping in Spring 2016, and pricing starts at $3,999.95 per pair (US) in a Satin Black finish. A gloss black finish option is also available.
For more info, please visit www.martinlogan.com/electromotion
