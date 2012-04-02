MartinLogan Motion 20 and 40 Speakers

MartinLogan, has just announced availability of its new Motion 20 and 40 tower speakers. Both models feature MartinLogan’s Folded Motion tweeter, larger drivers and a completely new cabinet designs.
The Motion 20, a compact 36.6″ tall floorstanding speaker features two 5-1/2″ aluminum cone woofers with non-resonant asymmetrical chambers and cast polymer baskets. Rigid structured dust caps aid in reducing cone break-up. The Motion 20 is designed to fill small to medium sized rooms. Recommended amplifier power is 20-200 watts per channel.
The Motion 40 uses a 5-1/2″ aluminum mid-bass and dual 6-1/2″ oversized bass cones, paired with a rear-firing bass port. The oversized woofer design allows for higher output and deeper bass performance over the Motion 20. The addition of a dedicated midrange woofer also provides increased resolution and naturalness.
Both the Motion 20 and 40 feature Precision Vojtko crossovers with custom air core coil and low DCR steel laminate inductors. Polyester film capacitors in series and low DF electrolytic capacitors in parallel make for some of the most sophisticated crossovers available. The audiophile-grade tweeters each consist of 1″ x 1.4″ high-frequency Folded Motion Transducers with a 5.25″ x 1.75″ diaphragm along with thermal and current protection.
Ideal for two-channel stereo music enjoyment or a multi-channel home theater system, the Motion 20 and 40 are voice matched to the Motion FX surround speakers and the soon-to-be-released Motion 30 center channel speaker. Bass aficionados can add a high performance MartinLogan subwoofer for gut-busting lows, the Dynamo 500 or 700 are recommended.
A high gloss piano black finish gives the Motions 20 and 40 a classic but elegant finish suitable for any listening room or home theater. MiniETC spikes are included and custom 5-way bi-wire push-style binding posts are used for connecting to source components.
The Motion 20 and 40 are now available at MSRPs of: $749.95 U.S. and $949.95 U.S. each, respectively.
For more information on MartinLogan, please visit www.martinlogan.com.
