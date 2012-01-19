MartinLogan Motion 20 & Motion 40 Speakers

MartinLogan, has announced two new models in their Motion Series; the Motion 20 and Motion 40 loudspeakers. The new 20 and 40 replace the former 10 and 12 models. Both of these new floorstanders incorporate performance and design enhancements including nearly twice the internal volume, for extended bass. The new models have new aesthetics with rounded edges and a gently tapered top, all wrapped in a high-gloss piano-black finish.
MartinLogan developed the Motion 20 and 40 to be affordable and compact, while preserving dynamic range and clarity. Key to the Motion Series sonic performance is the unique Folded Motion tweeter, precision high-end Vojtko crossovers, powerful woofers, and acoustically inspired cabinets.
The Motion 20 and Motion 40 are bi-wire capable and feature premium five-way binding posts. A perforated metal grille accentuates the speaker’s powerful elegance while oversized 5.5-inch and 6.5-inch black aluminum cone woofers (on the 20 and 40 respectively) paired with a rear firing bass port adds extra punch in the lower frequencies. The oversized woofer design also creates increased cone area for higher output and better bass response. Reinforced solid internal bracing dramatically reduces internal resonances and standing waves.
Bass drivers in both models are located near the bottom of the speaker while mid-range drivers and Folded Motion tweeters are orientated near the top. This driver arrangement offers a strong visual statement but also provides solid low-frequency reinforcement, superb dispersion characteristics and audiophile-quality high-frequency performance.
Compatibility with other MartinLogan speakers adds versatility to listeners building their system piece by piece. Whether it’s a two-channel or home theater application, the Motion Series 20 and Motion 40 are voice-matched to the Motion FX, Motion 8 and other Motion Series speakers which can be integrated to create a richly detailed high-performance surround sound system.
Pricing for the Motion 20 and Motion 40 is yet to be determined; they are scheduled to ship in Q2 2012.
For more information on MartinLogan electrostatic speakers, please visit their website at: www.martinlogan.com.
