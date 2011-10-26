MartinLogan Motion LX16 Bookshelf Speakers

MarinLogan has just announced that it is shipping the new Motion LX16 bookshelf speakers. The compact speaker incorporates traditional quality wood craftsmanship and minimalistic elegance complemented by extended performance improvements.

The Motion LX16 bookshelf speaker features MartinLogan’s advanced resolution Folded Motion tweeter, a low-distortion 5.25-inch high-excursion woofer, and low-turbulence rear-firing bass port for extended bass performance. Each speaker is wrapped in a thick wood cabinet and styled with a hand-rubbed, high-gloss piano black or black cherrywood finish. The new high-gloss black cherrywood finish has deep cherry undertones and appears almost black in low light, giving them a unique and understated elegance that blends into any environment.

MartinLogan’s signature perforated steel grille appears to float in front of the solidly constructed 3/4-inch thick MDF cabinets. Hidden discretely beneath the grille, the drivers are secured by a solid, black-anodized brushed aluminum baffle that sits flush with the cabinet. Folded Motion tweeters and woofers are seamlessly blended with an advanced topology crossover network featuring polypropylene and low-DF electrolytic capacitors, custom wound inductors, and thermal and current protection. The Motion LX Series also features custom five-way binding posts for connection versatility.

Motion LX16 is available now, priced at $799.95 per pair (US).

For more information, pleases visit http://www.martinlogan.com.