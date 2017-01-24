MartinLogan New Wireless Audio Products

MartinLogan is on track to offer seven wireless audio products by March of 2017.

During 2016, MartinLogan announced seven new products featuring wireless streaming technology—3 soundbars, 2 speakers, an amplifier, and a pre-amplifier. The Motion Vision X soundbar and Crescendo X tabletop speaker are now shipping to customers. The Cadence and Verse soundbars, the Bravado bookshelf speaker, Forte amplifier, and Unison pre-amplifier will ship to customers in March of 2017. Details about each of these new products are outlined below.

Cadence 5.1-Channel Soundbar (DTS Play-Fi, Apple AirPlay, and Bluetooth)

The Cadence soundbar offers a premium feature set that includes an array of HDMI input and output options, as well as DTS Play-Fi and Apple AirPlay wireless streaming functionality. Additional connection options include Bluetooth, digital optical, and analog RCA, as well as both wired and wireless support for external subwoofers. Measuring 46-inches wide, Cadence perfectly complements 50-inch and larger flat screen televisions. Designed to maximize installation flexibility, Cadence features a 3.5-inch low-profile design ideal for placement on a table top. Additionally, the adaptable design allows the soundbar to mount on a wall either above or below a television, measuring only 3.9-inches deep when installed. Performance is further enhanced by exclusive Anthem Room Correction (ARC) technology. ARC Technology is the industry’s best user-controlled DSP room tuning innovation. Using advanced DSP software and a calibrated microphone, it instantly tunes speaker performance to compensate for your room’s unique characteristics, ensuring perfect sound in any listening space.

Verse 5.1-Channel Soundbar (Bluetooth)

The Verse features robust connectivity options including Bluetooth, digital optical, and analog RCA, as well as support for wired and wireless external subwoofers. Measuring 46-inches wide, Verse perfectly complements 50-inch and larger flat screen televisions. Designed to maximize installation flexibility, Verse feature a 3.5-inch low-profile design ideal for placement on a table top. Additionally, the adaptable design allows the Verse to mount on a wall either above or below a television, measuring only 3.9-inches deep when installed. Performance is further enhanced by exclusive Anthem Room Correction (ARC) technology. ARC Technology is the industry’s best user-controlled DSP room tuning innovation. Using advanced DSP software and a calibrated microphone, it instantly tunes speaker performance to compensate for your room’s unique characteristics, ensuring perfect sound in any listening space.

Motion Vision X 5.1-Channel Soundbar (DTS Play-Fi)

Motion Vision X is the ultimate single-speaker surround sound system featuring three advanced-resolution Folded Motion tweeters, four 4-inch high-performance woofers, and seven dedicated amplifiers delivering 200 Watts peak of total system power, and exceptionally deep yet well-balanced bass, and immersive home theater surround sound. Utilizing DTS Play-Fi technology, the Vision X provides listeners the freedom and flexibility to stream music wirelessly. Advanced digital signal processing (DSP) technology and industry leading surround sound decoding allowed MartinLogan to replace five separate home theater speakers with a one piece solution that reproduces multi-channel recordings with unflinching accuracy, resolution and detail—the inspiration behind every MartinLogan design.

Crescendo X Stereo Tabletop Speaker (DTS Play-Fi, Apple AirPlay, and Bluetooth)

Crescendo X is a luxury wireless speaker featuring Apple AirPlay, DTS Play-Fi, and Bluetooth technology. Under the grill, the Crescendo X includes dual audiophile quality Folded Motion tweeters and a 5×7-inch mid/bass woofer for a deep, extended bass response. With 140 Watts of total system power, the Crescendo X is capable of reproducing sound with unflinching accuracy, resolution, and detail. MartinLogan has always blended science with art, and the Crescendo X is no exception. Offered in both gloss black with chrome accents and walnut with black aluminum accents, Crescendo X is designed to match any modern décor. Crescendo X also allows an external audio source to be attached via a 3.5mm analog/optical connection.

Bravado Stereo Bookshelf Speaker (DTS Play-Fi and Apple AirPlay)

MartinLogan designed the Bravado to fit into any décor. Bravado features dual Folded Motion tweeters, a 5-inch aluminum cone woofer, and 200 Watts peak of total amplification. The clean and modest design approach of the black or white cloth exterior is complimented by an artistic accent on top of each speaker— walnut on the black cloth version and gloss white on the white cloth version. Side-mounted controls allow the user to easily adjust volume, select inputs, and power the speaker on or off. Bravado offers wireless streaming via DTS Play-Fi and Apple AirPlay. Performance is further enhanced by exclusive Anthem Room Correction (ARC) technology. ARC Technology is the industry’s best user-controlled DSP room tuning innovation. Using advanced DSP software and a calibrated microphone, it instantly tunes speaker performance to compensate for your room’s unique characteristics, ensuring perfect sound in any listening space.

Forte Stereo Amplifier (DTS Play-Fi and Apple AirPlay)

Boasting 200 Watts peak of powerful class-D amplification, MartinLogan’s Forte amplifier allows listeners to instantly stream audio to traditional loudspeakers or in-wall/in-ceiling speakers—no matter the brand. And thanks to its compact size, sleek industrial design, and brushed black aluminum trim with on board controls, you can place it anywhere you would an amplifier, even proudly on a bookshelf. Forte offers wireless streaming via DTS Play-Fi and Apple AirPlay. Performance is further enhanced by exclusive Anthem Room Correction (ARC) technology. ARC Technology is the industry’s best user-controlled DSP room tuning innovation. Using advanced DSP software and a calibrated microphone, it instantly tunes speaker performance to compensate for your room’s unique characteristics, ensuring perfect sound in any listening space.

Unison Stereo Pre-amplifier (DTS Play-Fi and Apple AirPlay)

Featuring both digital optical and analog inputs and outputs, Unison is designed to add DTS Play-Fi and Apple AirPlay wireless streaming to existing audio/video systems or serve as a dedicated pre-amplifier. Performance is further enhanced by exclusive Anthem Room Correction (ARC) technology. ARC Technology is the industry’s best user-controlled DSP room tuning innovation. Using advanced DSP software and a calibrated microphone, it instantly tunes speaker performance to compensate for your room’s unique characteristics, ensuring perfect sound in any listening space. Additionally, the Unison allows audio sources to re-broadcast to other DTS Play-Fi speakers.