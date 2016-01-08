MartinLogan Renaissance ESL 15A – Hybrid Electrostatic Loudspeaker Launched at CES 2016

MartinLogan has just revealed a bold new hybrid electrostatic speaker called the Renaissance ESL 15A. Ushering in a new era for MartinLogan, Renaissance ESL 15A features 15-inch wide Curvilinear Line Source (CLS) XStat vacuum-bonded electrostatic transducers, with advanced MicroPerf stator technology, and redesigned ultra-rigid AirFrame construction; plus, our laser-engineered low-distortion aluminum cone woofers in a compact enclosure, powered by new dual 500-watt Class-D amplifiers, and controlled by a 24-Bit Vojtko DSP Engine and ARC (Anthem Room Correction) – available in ten beautiful designer finishes.

A Masterpiece of Design & Engineering

The pièce de résistance is the integration of MartinLogan’s award-winning Curvilinear Line Source (CLS) XStat electrostatic (ESL) transducer with its robust woofer section, the revolutionary melding of design and engineering. Now notice some radical refinements: Inspired by the breakthrough design, MartinLogan has reinvented the Renaissance ESL 15A woofer section. Using two independently enclosed woofers in the compact chamber, exclusive PoweredForce Forward bass alignment technology controls the interaction between the rear-firing woofer and the wall behind that woofer. With smart phase-shifting technology, we minimize the effect that wall has on bass information that might bounce back into the listening room. This uniform frequency response results in realistic bass effects you can feel. It’s one more way MartinLogan innovation improves your listening experience in any room.

For the first time in an electrostatic speaker MartinLogan is introducing the integration of exclusive Anthem Room Correction (ARC) technology. By engaging ARC, you can experience performance on par with MartinLogan’s audio test lab. ARC measures sound output in your room and compares it to optimal response curves that account for spatial anomalies. The advanced algorithms of ARC then effectively remove the anomalies, leaving only the ideal standard: transparent, natural-sounding performance in the listening space.

Highlights of the Renaissance ESL 15A include:

• Two 12-inch Laser-Engineered Low Distortion Aluminum Cone Woofers in a sealed enclosure – Rigid cast baskets and stiff cones eliminate distortion, while the high excursion, extended throw drive assemblies produce tremendous amounts of naturally-blended low end in the surprisingly compact, beautifully finished enclosure.

• 15” Wide Curvilinear Line Source (CLS) Electrostatic Panel with gentle horizontal curvature, enhancing high frequency details produced by the large radiating surface.

• Redesigned Ultra-Rigid AirFrame Technology is precision manufactured from an aerospace-grade extruded aluminum alloy. The bold, forward-moving styling of this AirFrame rail system, narrow and strong in front, broad and forceful from the side, is a modern design statement. It never obstructs playable surface area or interferes with the panel’s dipole sound radiation pattern. It also provides electrical and acoustical isolation, minimizing intermodulation distortion caused by vibration and resonance. The flowing lines emphasize the groundbreaking integration of the panel itself with the compact woofer and amplifier section. The breathtaking AirFrame design enhances imaging, low-level sonic detail, accuracy, and speaker efficiency.

• New PoweredForce Forward Bass Technology combines two MartinLogan audio innovations: PoweredForce, which allows small enclosures to accurately produce massive amounts of bass, and ForceForward, which significantly reduces performance-robbing front-wall bass reflections. PoweredForce Forward bass technology uses an advanced crossover topology with phase timed woofers to minimize destructive reflected energy. By virtually eliminating front-wall bass reflections and working in tandem with the panel, PoweredForce Foward Bass Technology gives you more placement flexibility, and enhances the true audio realism of your sound source.

• New Anthem Room Correction (ARC) is an exclusive technology used by Renaissance ESL 15A to achieve perfect loudspeaker performance in any room. Simply engage ARC, and the calibrated microphone measures the sound output within your unique listening space and compares it to optimal response curves. The advanced DSP algorithms of ARC Technology then instantly adjust your speaker’s output to accommodate the landscape of your room, virtually eliminating performance-robbing anomalies such as doors, windows, and other hard surfaces, even furniture.

• New Powerful Dual 500-Watt Class-D Amplification with 24-Bit Vojtko Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Engine produces clean power, in a small space, more efficiently than ever before. They enable the effortless delivery of exhilarating dynamic impact, with plenty of overhead. Superior, reliable Class-D technology means there’s virtually no energy lost between the amplifiers and the woofers.

• Precision-Built Advanced-Topology Vojtko Crossovers are fully hand-built using only the finest polypropylene capacitors and air-core coils, the crossover employs MartinLogan’s proprietary Vojtko topology for vanishingly low distortion and seamless driver/ESL integration. This precision-tuned network preserves even the most microscopic sonic nuances while handling the full dynamics of any source.

• Premium WBT Binding Posts are used to connect your electronics safely and securely. Their fine silver filigree is highly conductive and free from “eddy current” effects. These posts are fully insulated for shock protection and topped with an impressive palladium-plated metal cap, with plenty of room for large-gauge professional speaker connections.

Renaissance ESL 15A will be available in ten designer finishes, pricing starts at $24,995 per pair (US) and will start shipping in Spring 2016.

For more info, please visit www.martinlogan.com