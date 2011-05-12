MartinLogan Theos Electrostatic Speakers

MartinLogan has just announced it is now shipping its new Theos speakers, the company’s most affordable hand-built electrostatic speaker with real wood finishes and custom bi-wire capable binding posts. Theos features a passive 8-inch high excursion woofer and an ultra-low turbulence down-firing bass port providing detailed bass down to 43Hz. New hand-rubbed, real wood finishes and flexible set-up options also enhance the Theos appeal.

The 9.2-inch wide by 44-inch tall XStat electrostatic transducer (speaker panel) on the Theos required careful mechanical engineering to achieve MartinLogan’s distinct 30-degree controlled dispersion pattern. To accomplish this, MartinLogan engineers reduced the gauge thickness of Theos’s steel stators, which not only achieves the desired arc, but also drastically increases the visual transparency of the panel.

Borrowing from the name of MartinLogan’s Chief Audio Technologist, Joe Vojtko, the Theos uses Advanced Vojtko Filtering. This proprietary audiophile quality network is hand-built using precision point-to-point wiring, polypropylene capacitors, massive air-core coils, and a custom wound toroidal audio transformer.

Theos also features a fully passive woofer in a bass reflex design and custom bi-wire capable binding posts giving audio enthusiasts the highest level of flexibility in amplifier selection and connectivity—from single wired solid state systems to vertical or horizontal bi-amplified tube installations. For ease of install, Theos also features a low-voltage DC power supply that eliminates the need for a traditional, heavy IEC power cord.

Theos’ state-of-the-art features include:

• CLS XStat electrostatic transducer

• Ultra rigid AirFrame

• Fully passive design

• 8-inch aluminum cone woofer in a bass reflex design

• Precision built Vojtko crossover network boasting advanced ML topology

• Custom bi-wire toolless binding posts

• Custom ETC spikes

• Real wood finish options

Initial shipments of Theos will be offered in three hand-rubbed real-wood finishes including black ash, dark cherry, and zebrawood. Custom finishes are also available through authorized dealers.

US retail price is $4,995 per pair for standard finishes.

For more information, please visit www.martinlogan.com.