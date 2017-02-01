Medaino H.O.M.E. Offers Latest in Health Monitoring Technology

Home is comfort. At the end of a long day, home is the place that gives rejuvenation. But, when a person must closely monitor their health, they often have to choose between quality medical care and the privilege of being home. Now the Medaino H.O.M.E (Hands on Monitoring Equipment) makes it possible to monitor health indicators – including ECG patterns, heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen level, hemoglobin content, and body temperature – all from the comfort of home.

Medaino H.O.M.E.’s infrared spectroscopy technology makes using the device a completely painless process with no needles. “It’s like having a nurse on duty around the clock,” said Shubham Agarwal, one of the product’s innovators. “This level of health monitoring has never before been available to the layperson.”

During the research and development phase, the Medaino H.O.M.E.’s developers took into consideration the need for the device to be user-friendly. Beta testing results from more than 500 users reflected the device’s efficiency, reliability, and ease of use. “We understand that our customers are likely using the H.O.M.E. in order to retain their independence,” said Agarwal. “That’s why we made sure that the device, as well as the results from the device, are very user friendly.” It’s 1100 mAh rechargeable battery only requires charging every three months.

The scanned health data from the H.O.M.E. device is transferred to the user’s iOS or Android smartphone app, which analyzes the data and alerts the user when there is a medical problem. This allows not only the user, but anyone connected via the app, to monitor their own or a loved one’s health from anywhere in the world. “We like to think of the H.O.M.E. as a device that provides accurate health monitoring with love,” said Agarwal.

The Medaino H.O.M.E. is currently available for pre-order at Indiegogo.