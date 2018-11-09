Meet Refractor and NOVO High-End – A Message From the Publisher

Audio has always been my first love, and as many of you know, I’ve been successfully publishing audio magazines for over 15 years. TAVES taught me a lot about the business. It was a show meant to help build the industry. And so I’m really excited to announce two new enterprises spinning out of TAVES that will continue to let me do that in different ways: Refractor and NOVO High-End.

Refractor is a marketing and communications agency designed to help audio companies grow their business. Refractor specializes in clear content and compelling creative. We help established and emerging companies communicate effectively with customers, media, distributors, and even investors.

Refractor offers:

  • Website design & content writing
  • Advertising design (print & online)
  • Social media content & campaign management
  • Product photography
  • Press release writing & media distribution
  • Marketing material design
  • Trade show booth & banner design
  • Retail environment design
  • Investor relations

Please check out www.refractorinc.com and let me know if I can help you build your business!

NOVO High-End website

I’m equally thrilled to announce my new high-end audio project — NOVO High-End.

NOVO High-End is an online publication that explores musical experiences that are achievable through high-end audio. With a continual stream of high-end product reviews and feature articles, NOVO High-End captivates and educates audiences interested in the highest level of quality, performance and aesthetic delight from their music systems.

Featuring audiophile writers from North America, Europe and Asia, NOVO High-End has already garnered support from key industry brands including Nordost, McIntosh, Sonus faber and Audio Research.

Please check out www.novohighend.com and contact me today to take advantage of our Winter Promo Prices!

NOVO High-End offers a compelling mix of editorial content, reviews and advertising at very attractive price points.

I look forward to continuing business in the industry that I am so very passionate about!

Wishing you all the best,

Suave Kajko | 416-767-2495

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science in 2002, Suave turned his attention to his passion for audio, video and technology in general. Through hands on experience with an extensive number of audio video products, Suave provides a real world, expert perspective on the latest products and the technology surrounding them. As an enthusiast, he shows a true passion in his writing that is easy to understand by all consumers. Aside from contributing to NOVO, Suave has also written about audio for special sections of The Toronto Star, Son et Image Magazine (FSI Guide) and appeared several times on television. More recently Suave was interviewed and quoted in articles for the Globe and Mail and MSNBC.com. In 2010, Suave launched the Toronto Audio Video Entertainment Show (TAVES), an annual consumer trade show that has witnessed tremendous growth year after year.  In 2014, the show was expanded to include a new technology & innovation pavilion and rebranded as the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show.  As of 2016, the show attracts over 7,600 attendees and exhibitors from around the globe.  TAVES showcases cutting-edge technology and innovation in the most exciting categories: virtual reality, drones, wearables, health & fitness, gaming, audio, home theater, robotics, 3D printing, personal transportation, smart devices and electric vehicles.  For more info, please visit www.taveshow.com.

