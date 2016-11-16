Meet the Manufacturer: Bryston Factory Tour

Over the years Editor-In-Chief Suave Kajko and I, have had the pleasure of hearing Bryston products at audio shows and dealers on many occasions. However, our appreciation for what Bryston offers goes much deeper than that. In fact, each of us have been so impressed by the quality and performance of Bryston offerings that we both use Bryston components within our own reference music systems. Yet despite our high appreciation for Bryston products, neither of us had a chance to get out to Bryston’s factory for a visit – until recently.
It was during the summer of 2016 when we made the drive to Bryston headquarters. For those less familiar, I should let you know that Bryston Limited is a Canadian audio product manufacturer that distributes their products internationally. The company’s headquarters and factory are located in Peterborough, Ontario, just over 140 kilometers from downtown Toronto. Bryston produces a full range of audio products, including digital audio players, DACs, surround sound processors, preamplifiers and amplifiers, loudspeakers, phonostages and now, even turntables.
Arriving at Bryston, we received a friendly greeting from Brian Russell, President, who led us to their lunch room for a coffee. From there, we were off on the factory tour. Bryston’s factory is large facility, at approximately 20,000 square feet. The site serves host for the manufacturing of all Bryston electronics but does not include their loudspeakers. Bryston loudspeakers are manufactured off-site at Axiom Audio’s massive facility in Dwight, Ontario, a couple hours north of the Bryston headquarters.
When entering the manufacturing facility, one might expect to hear the buzzing and whirring of machines, and clanking of conveyors. However, the Bryston factory is very quiet, the main reason being that Bryston products are hand built by a team of about 40 employees. Rather than snaking conveyor belts and automation, you find workbench stations with skilled technicians applying their skills to the assembly of every product. This personal touch to production is something special and adds to pride of ownership. We looked on as a couple staff were hand soldering surface mount circuit boards, including 28B power boards and 4B3 LED boards. The attention to detail was obvious.
Moving along in the factory we were shown a station where a technician was assembling Bryston’s new Cubed Series amplifier faceplates. I noted that the new Cubed faceplates were actually two pieces. It turns out that the rectangular protrusion centred on the new faceplate is an insert plate that covers the LED and power button module. In Bryston tradition, form follows function. I asked Brian if the new two-piece plate was for ease of servicing but his answer was far more intriguing than I expected. Brian let us know they had an additional feature in mind for the Cubed Series, which wasn’t yet ready, so as a future proofing measure they added the insert plate for easy access. I blurted out – is it for power meters? All I got was wide eyes and a smirk, so we’ll just have to wait and see.
(Video) insights about the development of the Bryston Cubed Series amplifiers with James Tanner, VP of Sales and Marketing:
The Bryston facility in Peterborough focuses on product assembly and testing, rather than parts manufacture. Parts production is primarily performed by Bryston’s third-party suppliers. For instance, all the CNC cutting, parts anodizing and finishing, aluminum and steel stamping and casework painting are completed by outside suppliers. That said, Bryston does do a limited amount of parts manufacturing on-site; for instance, we were shown a very interesting looking circuit board manufacturing tool. Brian explained that it allows them to easily design and create different circuit boards right on the spot.
In addition, there was a special area reserved for silk screening parts, as found on the front and rear of most Bryston components. I had to chuckle at the caption on the door of their paint kiln, which said: “BRYSTO (the “N” had gone missing) Amplifiers & Pre-amps, Watts & Watts of POWER”. Obviously a sense of humour goes into every Bryston product.
As we walked along the aisle, Brian stopped us in front of a parts rack. He picked up and showed us an assembled amplifier circuit board and pointed out that there is no difference in the amplifier circuit in any of their amps. From their 2.5B through to the 28B Bryston uses the same amplifier board, it’s just the number that varies. This fits Bryston’s approach of not doing better and best but rather building each product the best for its intended application.
Bryston takes great pride in the quality, reliability and durability of their products, backing them up with an industry leading 20-year transferable parts & labour warranty on all analog products and 5-years on digital products. When it comes to their amplifiers, Bryston subjects them to extreme stress testing at their burn-in station. All amplifiers, once assembled spend a minimum of 100 hours being cycled on for 1 hr and off for 1 hr. During the on cycle, they are fed a square wave input signal that runs them to their maximum output. 100 hours on this bench is equivalent to about a year of normal use. It’s like a boot camp for amps that they must pass to get their badge of health. There were a couple of undressed 28B-SST2 monoblocks, along with a number of the new Cubed Series models, including the 4B3, 7B3 and 14B3, getting burned-in. Brian informed us that all amplifier production was now Cubed Series except for the 6B and 9B, which were in the works.
After burn-in, amplifiers as well as all other Bryston electronic products go through a careful inspection and testing routine to validate that they meet Bryston’s exacting specifications. If a product passes end-to-end testing, it moves on, while all failures are examined to determine the failure cause so that continual improvements can be made to parts, products and process. Unique among audio product manufacturers, is the fact that Bryston actually includes a copy of the original test results certificate in the box with each product shipped. We had the pleasure of meeting Jen, a lady who performs the final checkout on many of the Bryton products – you’ll find her very signature on many of those certificates.
Over in the packing area, we met Paul, who was busy packing up amplifiers. Brian told us that 42 years ago, packaging for an amplifier weighed about 25 pounds but fortunately Bryston was approached by a company with an ingenious light foam packaging material. The foam was much lighter and substantially increased protection over the packing used at the time. Bryston uses this foam to this day, as shipping related damages over the years have been miniscule.
We popped by the engineering department – Bryston skunkworks, a walled off area with cubicles and tons of testing equipment. Mike Pickett, Service Manager was busy in his cubicle doing what he does best, supporting Bryston customers. One of the items that the engineers were busy developing was Bryston’s all-new BDP-π Digital Player. We had a chance to take a look at one, top off of course. It’s great to see a 40+ year old company still plugged into current customer demand – the secret of survival.
Next stop was Bryston’s parts locker, a large caged off area where Bryston maintains parts for over 40 years of production. If a Bryston product ever requires a repair, this is where the parts would come from. Across the ways we were also shown a closet where Bryston maintains record cards for all the products it has shipped out over the years – we noted a box containing ones for their first preamplifer, the 1B.
Along with manufacturing, Bryston has a warranty and repair area. Here we got to see a number of old amplifiers, obviously still desired for use that were being brought up to spec. There was even an early generation 4B amplifier there – identified by its slim silver pipe handles.
Following the manufacturing plant tour, we got a chance to sit down with James Tanner, VP of Sales and Marketing, and spoke with him about the new Cubed Series of amplifiers. James explained that about 5-years ago Bryston was approached by a young engineer, Dr. Ioan Alexandru Salomie, who developed a revolutionary new circuit concept. Bryston hired Alexandru to work for them and over 2 years he co-developed the Salomie input stage, an all-new input circuit with 10 times less distortion than the one used in Bryston SST2 amplifiers. The new Salomie input stage was patented and deemed significant enough to introduce a new amplifier series – the Cubed Series. Sadly, Alexandru Salomie passed away before seeing the final implementation of his work.
We also spoke with James about Bryston’s current sales. James let us know that in years past Bryston sales had traditionally been split 50/50 between consumer and professional but today, 80% of amplifiers are for consumers and on the loudspeaker side, it’s closer to 90% consumer sales. Though Bryston sells its products internationally in over 65 countries, North American sales make up 65% of the total and U.S. sales are particularly strong these days.
Bryston has a substantial partnership with Axiom Audio in manufacturing Bryston-branded loudspeakers, which make up about 20% of Bryston’s overall product sales. James showed us his latest product with Axiom, the BryFi BW-1, a wireless, portable multi-room music system that essentially incorporates two Bryston Mini A loudspeakers. More details can be found in the press release on our website HERE.
What’s next? James told us about his latest project with Axiom. It’s a full-range line source loudspeaker system that he is calling the T-Rex. Formidable name – keep a watch out for it. In December, Bryston will also be releasing two new subwoofers – one will be a bi-pole design using two opposing 8-inch drivers and another model using two opposing 12-inch drivers and an internal 600 watt Bryston amplifier. And, most interesting was the news of Bryston’s first turntable, a partnership with a reputable Italian manufacturer named Goldnote. In fact, we were able to get our hands on a sample turntable shortly after our Bryston tour. You can find Douglas Brown’s review of the Bryston BLP-1 turntable HERE.
During our visit, we also got a chance to ask James Tanner a few questions on camera:
Our visit to the Bryston headquarters was concluded with a brief history of the company, as we stood beside a large display case, showcasing classic Bryston products, in the front lobby. Originally incorporated in 1962, Bryston was purchased in 1968 by John Russell, a former NASA engineer, who had moved from the U.S.A. to Canada. At that time, Bryston was a medical equipment manufacturer, specializing in a blood analyser known as the Aggregometer. It wasn’t until 1974 that John’s son, Chris Russell (now CEO at Bryston) developed his first amplifier, the Pro3. Chris managed to sell ten Pro3 amps to Eastern Sound, a recording studio located in Yorkville Village, Toronto and convinced John Russell to re-tool the factory for amplifier production. Interesting enough, Stuart Taylor, Chief Engineer at Bryston (where ST and SST amplifiers get their initials) was employed at Eastern Sound back in those days.
On exhibit in Bryston’s front lobby is one of the original Aggregometers, along with a Pro3, the first 4B amplifier – serial #4001, a first gen 3B, the first 2B #2001 and Bryston’s first preamplifier, the 1B. I’m sure the late John Russell would be proud to see what his company has grown to become today.
We said, so long to James and Brian and on our way out got a friendly visit from Bryston’s adopted mascot, the neighbourhood groundhog, named Charlie. A perfect end to our visit!
Accurate Psychic Readings in Portland
[…]we prefer to honor many other web internet sites around the internet, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]
Plus Size Clothing
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated sites to ours, on the other hand, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
John Collins Pe Bible
[…]the time to study or go to the content material or sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
Tucson Felony Defense
[…]The data mentioned within the article are a number of the best accessible […]
Order Fulfillment company
[…]we came across a cool website that you simply may take pleasure in. Take a appear when you want[…]
Custom Printed T-Shirts
[…]please check out the web pages we follow, like this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
Gifts
[…]usually posts some extremely fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Going Here
[…]the time to read or take a look at the content material or websites we’ve linked to below the[…]
VR
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated internet sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Additional Info
[…]that is the finish of this post. Here you?ll come across some websites that we feel you?ll enjoy, just click the links over[…]
…
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
ESOMalls
This game is really too bad.
okaymmo
Want to play multiplayer online games, you can give a suggestion
okaymmo
You are a god class game player
ESOMalls
This guide is very useful to me, thank you
ESOMalls
I am a new player, how to keep up with God
ESOMalls
I’ve been watching game updates
okaymmo
I want my DPS to be bigger, but I don’t know how to do it
ESOMalls
The game looks great!
esotrip
You are funny, so play is.
ESOMalls
Don’t play, it’s no fun.
esodiscover
I’ve been watching game updates
okaymmo
This game is a great experience
ESOMalls
This new is very useful to me, thank you
ESOMalls
This game is a great experience
…
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are actually worth a go through, so have a look[…]
Learn about loose leaf tea
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Purchase tea today
[…]Here is a great Blog You may Locate Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
matchmaker
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You may Obtain Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
harga cream hn
[…]check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated web sites to ours, nonetheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
…
[…]very couple of web-sites that occur to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
eliquid
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Find Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
tree service grand rapids MI
[…]very couple of web-sites that happen to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
joy
[…]that would be the end of this write-up. Here you will obtain some internet sites that we assume you will appreciate, just click the links over[…]
a76 battery cheap
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 study about Mid East has got additional problerms as well […]
forex
[…]usually posts some really intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
ayurvedic spa bangalore
[…]we prefer to honor quite a few other world-wide-web websites on the internet, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]
tax debt relief
[…]check below, are some entirely unrelated websites to ours, however, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
We came across a cool internet site that you just may appreciate. Take a look when you want.
gutters cleaning service
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
vent brush
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Tree Removal Service Grand Rapids
[…]we like to honor lots of other internet internet sites around the web, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]
Check beneath, are some totally unrelated internet sites to ours, having said that, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use.
bad credit loans
[…]that will be the end of this report. Right here you will obtain some sites that we feel you will value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
Islamic vashikaran mantra
[…]usually posts some quite interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Cleaner Brooklyn
Home and apartment cleaning in Brooklyn
car seat available
[…]below you?ll find the link to some websites that we assume you’ll want to visit[…]
http://www.blogcatalog.com/category/sports-recreation/basketball/
[…]Here is a great Blog You may Obtain Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
online sales pro
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated internet sites to ours, nevertheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
mypsychicadvice
[…]Every after in a although we decide on blogs that we read. Listed below are the most current web-sites that we decide on […]
best gynecologist in Maryland
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they may be basically worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
cheapest protein powder
[…]please stop by the internet sites we comply with, such as this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
Towel Warmer Reviews
This website reviews the best towel warmer in the market.
eye mask
[…]just beneath, are various completely not related web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they are certainly worth going over[…]
oki
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they are essentially worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]
adult sex kit
[…]very handful of web-sites that happen to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]
svetodiodnaya lampa ?27 15 W 500 lumen grusha
[…]below you?ll locate the link to some web-sites that we believe it is best to visit[…]
svetodiodnaya lampa ?27 30 W 2500 lumen shar
[…]Every as soon as inside a even though we select blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most up-to-date web sites that we select […]
solar world of hawaii
…
lampa svetodiodnaya ?27 cokol 50 W 3000 lumen grusha
[…]check below, are some entirely unrelated sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Paid book reviews
[…]we came across a cool web site that you just could possibly get pleasure from. Take a look when you want[…]
filme stream
[…]Every as soon as in a though we choose blogs that we study. Listed below are the most current web pages that we choose […]
Read More About Cornerstone
[…]one of our guests lately advised the following website[…]
Mainstream Media
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
cars
[…]just beneath, are numerous completely not connected web pages to ours, however, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
find more
[…]we prefer to honor quite a few other online internet sites around the internet, even though they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
pracovni plosiny plzen
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get quite a bit of link like from[…]
radio las medianias
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated internet websites to ours, nevertheless, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
pillows customised
[…]here are some links to sites that we link to because we consider they may be worth visiting[…]
Bucket Truck
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated websites to ours, however, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
seo for singapore
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get lots of link adore from[…]
satta king
[…]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they may be essentially really worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]
Best Baby Monitor 2017 Buyer Reviews Guide
[…]one of our guests a short while ago encouraged the following website[…]
Best Stroller 2017 Buyer Reviews Guide
[…]the time to study or go to the material or sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
franchise 2017
[…]just beneath, are many entirely not connected web sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re surely worth going over[…]
PNR
[…]usually posts some extremely exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Mongolia Culture Tours
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get lots of link adore from[…]
fillers
[…]The info talked about inside the report are a number of the very best accessible […]
…
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You may Obtain Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
…
[…]Here are some of the web-sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
…
[…]please stop by the web-sites we adhere to, including this 1, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
svetodiodnye lampy e40 125 W 2500 lumen ulichnye kupit cena
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated sites to ours, however, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
svetodiodnye lampy s cokolem e40 450 W 4000 lumen grusha kupit cena
[…]the time to read or go to the content or web pages we have linked to beneath the[…]
best rabbit vibrator
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated websites to ours, having said that, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Danya Feltzin
[…]just beneath, are many entirely not associated sites to ours, on the other hand, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
Parallax Scrolling
[…]usually posts some very fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
canberra designers
[…]we like to honor numerous other net websites around the web, even when they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
Feedback COINS price Mexico
[…]the time to study or stop by the subject material or websites we’ve linked to below the[…]
스포츠닥터스
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless definitely really worth taking a search, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got additional problerms as well […]
ebay arbitrage
[…]the time to read or visit the content material or web-sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
serviced office
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to simply because we consider they’re really worth visiting[…]
best kona coffee
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get a great deal of link enjoy from[…]
Reviews COINS platinum GALLERY
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless actually really worth taking a search, whoa did a single master about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]
…
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to since we assume they are really worth visiting[…]
Non invasive prenatal tests
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to because we think they are worth visiting[…]
Prenatal DNA testing
[…]the time to study or take a look at the content or sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
svetodiodnye paneli led 600*600 kruglye 5000-6000k
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
drink driving nsw
[…]we came across a cool web-site which you may delight in. Take a look in case you want[…]
Rabbit Sex Toy
[…]very handful of internet sites that occur to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
Buy Twitch Viewers
[…]just beneath, are quite a few totally not associated websites to ours, having said that, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
Pharmacovigilance jobs
In one place, experts get a quality checked and transparent overview of all Life Sciences jobs that we can find on the internet. BrightOwl is the place to be for Life Sciences experts looking for a job. We believe in the perfect mix of technology and a…
Ethics
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but don?t get a whole lot of link adore from[…]
svetodiodnye ulichnye svetilniki moskva 50 W IP65
[…]very handful of websites that take place to be detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]
4ft6 Double Bed
[…]the time to read or stop by the content or websites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Contemporary Beds
[…]The information mentioned in the article are a number of the most beneficial obtainable […]
amoxicillin
[…]The information mentioned within the post are some of the best accessible […]
kupit svetilnikii svetodiodnye ulichnye ?? stolby 150 W IP 65
[…]Here are some of the sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
MLS Search
[…]we like to honor a lot of other internet web-sites on the internet, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]
Here
[…]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are essentially worth a go by, so have a look[…]
Locksmith Winter ParK FL
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you just may possibly love. Take a search for those who want[…]
weight loss workout
[…]please stop by the web-sites we stick to, such as this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
UPW America
[…]just beneath, are a lot of completely not connected internet sites to ours, nevertheless, they are certainly worth going over[…]
Homes for Sale
[…]usually posts some really fascinating stuff like this. If you?re new to this site[…]
erotic massage
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I love but really don’t get a lot of link love from[…]
software download for windows 8
…
macbook repair toronto
[…]just beneath, are several absolutely not related web-sites to ours, having said that, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
phentermine
[…]we like to honor quite a few other net internet sites on the net, even when they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]
Traffic exchange
[…]below you will uncover the link to some web pages that we consider you must visit[…]
http://www.cabinetstogo.com/store/cabinets-los-angeles-ca
[…]please check out the sites we adhere to, like this one particular, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
…
[…]the time to read or take a look at the content material or web pages we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
cabinetstogo.com/store/cabinets-dallas-tx
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated websites to ours, however, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
cabinetstogo.com/product-category/kitchen-cabinets
[…]Here are some of the web pages we advocate for our visitors[…]
Wibowo
[…]please stop by the web-sites we comply with, which includes this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
سرور مجازی فرانسه
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated internet websites to ours, having said that, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
erotic massage
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated web sites to ours, having said that, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
small dogs
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
hunting dogs
…
erotic massage
[…]the time to read or take a look at the material or sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
nasa robots world
[…]here are some links to web sites that we link to mainly because we believe they may be worth visiting[…]
Chargepoint CPE200
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 understand about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]
educational books
[…]very handful of web-sites that transpire to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
Как сдать тест на гражданство США
[…]very handful of websites that transpire to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
online profit system
[…]the time to study or pay a visit to the content material or internet sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
Corporate Planning BPO
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
aromasuperstore
[…]below you will discover the link to some web sites that we believe it is best to visit[…]
towing service
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You may Uncover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]