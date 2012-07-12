Meitner MA-2 Integrated Playback System

These days, music listeners want more from their digital devices than mere CD playback. “More” is just what the Meitner Audio MA-2 Integrated Playback System delivers. Made in response to popular requests, the new Meitner Audio MA-2 Integrated Playback System combines EMM Labs’ award winning DAC technology with a no compromise CD playback system for demanding music listeners who desire to play CD’s and also use it with a server or computer. The MA-2 has multiple digital inputs including USB audio, AES, TOSLINK and SPDIF all supporting up to 24bit/192kHz for maximum flexibility. Like our award winning MA-1 DAC, it also supports DSD streaming over USB.

Key Features of the Meitner MA-2 include:

MFAST asynchronous technology to completely get rid of source jitter

MDAT DSP: 2xDSD (5.6Mhz) up-sampling DSP which preserves phase, frequency and dynamic integrity of waveform s

MCLK sub-pico second high-purity master clock that establishes new benchmarks in jitter performance

The standard-setting proprietary MDAC dual differential discrete 5.6Mhz digital to analog converters

Completely new CD playback system with built in custom stabilizers that is accurate, responsive and quiet.

Updated power system with additional filtering and isolation for the CD playback systems.

Supports sampling rates of 44.1, 48, 88.2, 96, 176.4 and 192kHz at word lengths up to 24 bits on all digital inputs.

USB Audio supports DSD streaming via DoP 1.0.

USB works seamlessly with Windows, OSX and Linux operating systems and complies with the USB Class 2 audio interface standard.

The Meitner Audio MA-2 Integrated Playback System is currently shipping for $11,000 US. To request a demo or find a dealer in your area please email sales@meitner.com

For more information please visit www.meitner.com.