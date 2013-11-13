Meridian Audio G65 Sound Controller

Meridian Audio hasjust announced the release of a new G65 Surround Controller. This new G65 is the definitive surround processor of Meridian’s G Series. In combination with Meridian’s HD621, the G65 can provide connection to a number of audio/video sources with unified control over time alignment, bass management and surround sound processing. the G65 is the latest product entrant to the G series and builds on the achievements of Meridian’s flagship 800 Series, with entirely new circuitry developed specifically for the product.

The G65 has been designed control Meridian DSP Loudspeakers and provide balanced analogue outputs for conventional systems. Meridian technologies include Smart Source, which automatically selects the correct settings for optimum listening, while Meridian’s apodising upsampling system can improve audio quality and correct problems within an original digital recording. Meridian Room Correction smooths out the low-frequency reverberation on a room to improve clarity and imaging for a more immersive experience.

G65 also includes new menu features to seamlessly control Enhanced Bass Alignment as well as Centre Elevation found in Meridian’s DSP Loudspeaker range. These unique DSP Loudspeaker technologies provide the most immersive film experience while maintaining a no-compromise position for audio quality.

Inspired by the flagship 861 processor, Meridian’s G65 features a card-based construction using 7-layer boards and specialized rather than multifunction boards to reduce noise and crosstalk for a more immersive soundstage.

Installation configuration is made simple byrunning Meridian’s proprietary Windows-based MConfig application, while the G65 is connected via a serial or USB link, or direct from the front panel. A comprehensive back-lit learning/programmable MSR+ remote is included.

The G65 will be available in early December at a MSRP of $7,000 U.S. on its own or as a packag with the HD621 for $10,000 U.S. Look for more information on the G65 sound controller at: http://www.meridian-audio.com/.