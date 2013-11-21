Meridian Audio Prime Headphone Amplifier

Meridian Headphone Amplifier

With the incredible growth in the headphone market and the desire for products of higher performance as well as feel, comfort, and style – Meridian has just introduced a new Meridian Prime Headphone Amplifier.

The chasis is in keeping with Meridian quality and aesthetics and the Meridian Prime has been designed to provide the highest possible performance from conventional analogue audio sources to virtually any headphone.  Three inputs are provided – one for USB; a discrete pure analogue inputs on RCA and; a 3.5mm connection for portable devices.  ASP, or Analogue Spatial Processing, is an option for “outside the head” listening through headphones.

Key Features

Dual 1/4″ headphone sockets on the front for conventional headphones or right/left separate wired headphones

3.5mm socket for personal earpieces

Meridian’s Analogue Spatial Processing (ASP) gives spatiality and a more natural presentation to headphone listening

USB input upsamples 44.1/48kHz sources to 88.2/96kHz using Meridian’s special Apodising filter and can handle any native rate up to 192kHz

The new Meridian Audio Prime Headphone Amplifier is currently available at a MSRP of $2,000 U.S.  Look for more details at: www.meridian-audio.com.

