Meridian Audio Prime Headphone Amplifier

With the incredible growth in the headphone market and the desire for products of higher performance as well as feel, comfort, and style – Meridian has just introduced a new Meridian Prime Headphone Amplifier.

The chasis is in keeping with Meridian quality and aesthetics and the Meridian Prime has been designed to provide the highest possible performance from conventional analogue audio sources to virtually any headphone. Three inputs are provided – one for USB; a discrete pure analogue inputs on RCA and; a 3.5mm connection for portable devices. ASP, or Analogue Spatial Processing, is an option for “outside the head” listening through headphones.