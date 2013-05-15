MIT Cables – Stylelink Digital and Stylelink Digial Plus USB Cables

MIT Cables has just announced their latest high-performance USB cables – the StyleLink Digital and StyleLink Digital Plus. The two new USB cables join MIT Cables new StyleLine family of price-conscious audio interfaces.
The new USB cables are claimed to incorporate premium materials withn a carefully designed construction inorder to transmit digital music data in an error-free high-speed data stream. Both the StyleLink Digital and StyleLine Digital Plus feature 24 gauge Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) center conductors that are triple-shielded for noise prevention. Contacts in both models are 24 karat gold-plated, promoting conductivity and corrosion resistance. The StyleLink Digital Plus cables add silver-plating to the OFC center conductors optiaml high-frequency response and have a rugged braided outer jacket for greater durability. These cables satisfy all USB 2.0 specifications.
Both the StyleLink Digital and StyleLink Digital Plus USB cables are currently available at the following pricing:
The StyleLink Digital models have a MSRP of: $79 U.S./1-meter; $99 U.S./2-meters and $119/3-meters. The StyleLink Digital Plus models have a MSRP of: $149 U.S./1-meter; $189 U.S./2-meters and $229 U.S./3-meters
Look for more details at: www.mitcables.com.
