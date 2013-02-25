Monster ClarityHD Katana Wireless Speaker

Monster boldly claims that its ClarityHD Katana Wireless Digital Music System ($699.95 US) plays louder and lower than anything in its class. Thanks to its Bluetooth wireless capability featuring AAC and apt-X, users can experience a new level wireless audio performance, with the option to stream music throughout the home from tablets, laptops, or MP3 players. The Katana system uses proprietary technologies to deliver leading-edge Pure Monster Sound, the next level of sound reproduction, offering music lovers the full experience and sheer volume of live music. Articulate, tight, and ultimately revealing, Katana’s audio performance has been described as being so close to the live music experience it’s as if you were on stage with the musicians. The ClarityHD Katana Wireless Digital Music System is available now in both black and white versions.

Legendary craftsmanship meets the science of sound in Katana, which stands apart from other wireless speakers on the market today for its uncanny ability to play louder and lower than anything in its class. The key to Katana’s rich, immersive bass even at lower volumes is Monster’s Dynamic Presence Enhancement which perfects the listening experience at every level. It automatically adjusts balance of your music to match the current listening level. It’s a dynamic processor that maintains the most desirable balance of your music in real time especially at lower listening levels. In addition, thanks to its innovative 3-way, tri-amped speaker design, Katana delivers effortless dynamics for every genre of music. All drivers, electronics and the speaker cabinets have been engineered by Monster from the ground up, with each element carefully selected and tuned for true-to-life music reproduction.

The system’s advanced audio and digital signal processing technologies ensure clean, higher definition wireless sound. Music lovers can finally hear everything their favorite artists intended for them to hear in all their favorite music, from the attack of the strings, horns and percussion instruments, to the emotion in the vocals – all with deep, powerful, yet not overpowering bass, and crystal clear high frequencies.

Katana marks yet another milestone in the wireless universe. Users can upgrade Katana’s wireless capabilities with Monster’s optional StreamCastHD Transmitter and Receiver Kit. The StreamCast device connects to a computer and Katana’s StreamCast port and lets users wirelessly stream high-definition music throughout the home. With Monster’s proprietary StreamCastHD system, users can simultaneously enjoy up to four streams of wireless uncompressed high definition music in up to 12 different zones in their home at a distance of up to 100 feet. No WIFI network or Ethernet is required. And thanks to a new Monster App for handheld devices users can enjoy complete control of their system from virtually any tablet, smartphone or digital media player. The StreamCastHD bridge module allows handheld devices to connect to the system via Bluetooth and become an additional stream on the StreamCastHD network.

In addition to its wireless capabilities, there is a 3.5 MM input and a Toslink (digital optical) input that is ideal for users who want to plug in a TV or other audio device that has optical a digital output.

For more info, please visit www.monsterproducts.com