Monster ClarityHD Katana Wireless Speaker

Monster boldly claims that its ClarityHD Katana Wireless Digital Music System ($699.95 US) plays louder and lower than anything in its class. Thanks to its Bluetooth wireless capability featuring AAC and apt-X, users can experience a new level wireless audio performance, with the option to stream music throughout the home from tablets, laptops, or MP3 players. The Katana system uses proprietary technologies to deliver leading-edge Pure Monster Sound, the next level of sound reproduction, offering music lovers the full experience and sheer volume of live music. Articulate, tight, and ultimately revealing, Katana’s audio performance has been described as being so close to the live music experience it’s as if you were on stage with the musicians. The ClarityHD Katana Wireless Digital Music System is available now in both black and white versions.
Legendary craftsmanship meets the science of sound in Katana, which stands apart from other wireless speakers on the market today for its uncanny ability to play louder and lower than anything in its class. The key to Katana’s rich, immersive bass even at lower volumes is Monster’s Dynamic Presence Enhancement which perfects the listening experience at every level. It automatically adjusts balance of your music to match the current listening level. It’s a dynamic processor that maintains the most desirable balance of your music in real time especially at lower listening levels. In addition, thanks to its innovative 3-way, tri-amped speaker design, Katana delivers effortless dynamics for every genre of music. All drivers, electronics and the speaker cabinets have been engineered by Monster from the ground up, with each element carefully selected and tuned for true-to-life music reproduction.
The system’s advanced audio and digital signal processing technologies ensure clean, higher definition wireless sound. Music lovers can finally hear everything their favorite artists intended for them to hear in all their favorite music, from the attack of the strings, horns and percussion instruments, to the emotion in the vocals – all with deep, powerful, yet not overpowering bass, and crystal clear high frequencies.
Katana marks yet another milestone in the wireless universe. Users can upgrade Katana’s wireless capabilities with Monster’s optional StreamCastHD Transmitter and Receiver Kit. The StreamCast device connects to a computer and Katana’s StreamCast port and lets users wirelessly stream high-definition music throughout the home. With Monster’s proprietary StreamCastHD system, users can simultaneously enjoy up to four streams of wireless uncompressed high definition music in up to 12 different zones in their home at a distance of up to 100 feet. No WIFI network or Ethernet is required. And thanks to a new Monster App for handheld devices users can enjoy complete control of their system from virtually any tablet, smartphone or digital media player. The StreamCastHD bridge module allows handheld devices to connect to the system via Bluetooth and become an additional stream on the StreamCastHD network.
In addition to its wireless capabilities, there is a 3.5 MM input and a Toslink (digital optical) input that is ideal for users who want to plug in a TV or other audio device that has optical a digital output.
For more info, please visit www.monsterproducts.com
funny pictures
[…]the time to read or pay a visit to the content material or websites we have linked to below the[…]
T-shirts Factory
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be really worth a go through, so have a look[…]
Managed Services Provider
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but do not get lots of link adore from[…]
100% scam
[…]very couple of sites that take place to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely really worth checking out[…]
Vibrating Finger Ring
…
anal sex toys
[…]the time to read or take a look at the subject material or websites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
online sex shop
[…]very few internet websites that happen to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
anal vibrator
…
Anal sex
[…]The details talked about in the report are a number of the best available […]
Best vibrator
[…]please go to the web pages we adhere to, which includes this one, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
What Are
[…]Every when in a while we select blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the most up-to-date web-sites that we choose […]
What Are
[…]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are truly really worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
The Way To Happiness
[…]we came across a cool site which you could take pleasure in. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
Happiness
[…]just beneath, are numerous totally not related internet sites to ours, however, they are surely worth going over[…]
Diy Home Energy System Review
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a look, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got far more problerms also […]
Flat Belly Fast DVD Review
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to simply because we believe they may be really worth visiting[…]
lights
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don’t get lots of link appreciate from[…]
cut resistant gloves
…
Who is David Miscavige?
[…]please visit the web sites we adhere to, which includes this a single, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
cat food
[…]very few web-sites that transpire to be detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
g spot rabbit vibrator
[…]usually posts some really exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
what is my personality
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated web-sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
ebook
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get a lot of link love from[…]
best sellers list
[…]Every the moment in a while we choose blogs that we study. Listed below are the newest web sites that we pick […]
How to flush your system
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I like but really don’t get a great deal of link appreciate from[…]
free software download for pc
[…]one of our visitors lately suggested the following website[…]
free software download for pc
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to mainly because we think they may be really worth visiting[…]
10 Minute Fat Loss Review
…
Please visit the web sites we comply with, like this a single, as it represents our picks in the web.
from home to work
[…]The facts mentioned within the post are some of the best obtainable […]
Hotels
[…]Here are several of the internet sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
Drug rehabilitation centers
…
インフルエンザ
[…]we came across a cool website that you may possibly enjoy. Take a appear should you want[…]
Сталик
[…]the time to read or stop by the subject material or web sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
Сталик
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated web sites to ours, having said that, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
how to use a penis pump
[…]The details mentioned in the write-up are some of the ideal obtainable […]
free download for android
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated websites to ours, however, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Radio Jahan
[…]Here are several of the web sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
Humans
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated websites to ours, on the other hand, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Brains
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to for the reason that we feel they may be worth visiting[…]
Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator Review
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless genuinely really worth taking a look, whoa did a single find out about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time […]
Gratis Descargar Para Windows
[…]we came across a cool website which you could possibly get pleasure from. Take a search in case you want[…]
KODI
[…]the time to study or go to the content or web pages we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Lyrics
[…]Every when in a even though we pick out blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most up-to-date internet sites that we decide on […]
Coffee pots seals online. Best prices with Free worldwide delivery.
…
no deposit slots
…
Donate a remaining balance gift card
[…]below you will uncover the link to some web sites that we think you’ll want to visit[…]
Trenda.co
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nonetheless actually worth taking a search, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]
…Check this out
[…]you made running a blog glance[…]
adam and eve sex toys
[…]very few web sites that take place to become detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
king cock
[…]here are some links to internet sites that we link to for the reason that we assume they’re worth visiting[…]
Christmas Lust Lingerie
[…]just beneath, are many absolutely not connected web pages to ours, nonetheless, they’re certainly really worth going over[…]
kala jadu
[…]Every the moment inside a even though we choose blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the most up-to-date web pages that we decide on […]
mdansby
[…]The information and facts talked about in the article are a few of the very best out there […]
sports news
[…]very handful of web-sites that come about to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
Email Database
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated websites to ours, on the other hand, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Clicca per maggiori informazioni
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to for the reason that we feel they may be really worth visiting[…]
legitimate work from home jobs
[…]Here is a great Weblog You may Discover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
email processing for cash
[…]Every once inside a whilst we decide on blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most recent web-sites that we decide on […]
real jobs from home
[…]although sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they’re essentially worth a go via, so have a look[…]
福井歯医者
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
福井歯医者
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I love but do not get a lot of link really like from[…]
福井歯医者
[…]The information and facts talked about in the report are a number of the very best available […]
בגדי הריון
[…]below you will locate the link to some internet sites that we think it is best to visit[…]
福井歯医者
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you may possibly delight in. Take a search should you want[…]
custom writings
[…]please pay a visit to the sites we follow, such as this one particular, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
Wedding photography London
[…]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re basically worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
recommended you read
[…]The details mentioned in the report are a number of the most beneficial obtainable […]
click
…
Best Vibrator of All Time
[…]the time to study or pay a visit to the material or web pages we’ve linked to below the[…]
sex toy
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Find Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
free pc games download full version for windows 7
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be in fact worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
car racing games for windows 7
[…]The facts mentioned inside the report are a few of the most effective offered […]
Texas Divorce Efile
…
Self Divorce
[…]Every once inside a although we choose blogs that we study. Listed below are the most up-to-date internet sites that we pick out […]
massage tucson
[…]The facts mentioned within the report are a few of the most effective offered […]
buy xiaomi phones
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you may well take pleasure in. Take a look in case you want[…]
flavored coffee
[…]one of our guests just lately suggested the following website[…]
SEO services in lahore
[…]The information mentioned within the article are some of the very best out there […]
SEO services in lahore
[…]very few internet sites that occur to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
anal toy
[…]the time to study or pay a visit to the subject material or web pages we have linked to below the[…]
Surplus
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to simply because we consider they may be worth visiting[…]
pc games free download for windows 8
[…]just beneath, are a lot of entirely not associated internet sites to ours, having said that, they’re surely worth going over[…]
air jordan
…
Extreme vibrator
[…]one of our guests not long ago suggested the following website[…]
pc games for mac
[…]Every after inside a though we opt for blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most up-to-date internet sites that we pick out […]
Wholesale Vape Mods
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time […]
Fetish Fantasy Web,
…
Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi
…
GLC-ZX-SM
[…]Here is a great Weblog You might Find Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
adult shop
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but do not get lots of link appreciate from[…]
transport
[…]the time to study or go to the content or web sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
calgary web design
This is Global iTech Systems – web design, web development, SEO, ecommerce website company in Calgary
Nipple Clamps
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to for the reason that we assume they may be really worth visiting[…]
Live adult webcam models
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but do not get a good deal of link really like from[…]
best delay cream for men
…
100% pure kona
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You may Discover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
used tow trucks for sale
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be truly worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]
coffee of hawaii
[…]one of our visitors a short while ago proposed the following website[…]
hawaiian coffee online
[…]Every once inside a while we pick blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most up-to-date web-sites that we opt for […]
credit repair service
[…]Here are some of the sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
best coffee kona
[…]we came across a cool website that you may well get pleasure from. Take a look if you want[…]
online kona coffee
[…]Every the moment inside a though we choose blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most current sites that we pick […]
black gold kona
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless truly worth taking a look, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time […]
Sex Toy Review
…
Waste Equipment Companies
[…]always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get quite a bit of link really like from[…]
cash for phones
…
cursos estética
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
kona coffee
[…]the time to study or take a look at the content or web pages we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
casino slots
[…]very few internet websites that take place to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well really worth checking out[…]
toys for couples
[…]The details mentioned in the article are several of the best readily available […]
clothes dryer vent brush
[…]very handful of websites that come about to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
مولدات
[…]Here are some of the web pages we advocate for our visitors[…]
android games free download
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless actually worth taking a appear, whoa did one master about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time […]
bitcoin faucet
[…]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they’re truly worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
tile stickers waterproof
[…]just beneath, are many entirely not related web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they are certainly really worth going over[…]
stick on tile transfers
[…]Every the moment in a although we select blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most up-to-date web pages that we decide on […]
100% kona coffee
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]
xbox games
[…]the time to read or check out the material or web sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
pure kona coffee
[…]Every the moment inside a whilst we select blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most current websites that we choose […]
discount auto insurance
[…]below you will discover the link to some web pages that we consider you should visit[…]
best 100% kona
[…]The details mentioned within the write-up are a number of the most beneficial offered […]
taxi sölden
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they may be basically really worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]
Cash For Trucks
[…]one of our guests not too long ago suggested the following website[…]
videochat
[…]we came across a cool web page that you just might love. Take a search for those who want[…]
It Leaked Online
[…]the time to read or stop by the content or sites we have linked to below the[…]
Jetlife
[…]Every the moment inside a even though we pick out blogs that we read. Listed below would be the latest sites that we opt for […]
I Love Makkonen Mixtapes
[…]Every the moment in a when we opt for blogs that we study. Listed below are the newest web-sites that we select […]
Free Mixtape Downloads
…
sex toy
…
Best Male Enhancement Pills
[…]Here are a few of the sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
Buddypass
…
this is my email address
…
Sports
[…]please pay a visit to the web sites we follow, like this one, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
livonia emergency roadside assistance
[…]one of our guests just lately proposed the following website[…]
superiorautoinstitute.com
[…]very few internet sites that transpire to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
shades of kinky sex
[…]just beneath, are various totally not related websites to ours, having said that, they may be surely worth going over[…]
inchiriere apartamente oradea
…
silver bangles
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
mitsubishi electric solar
…
Decals for your room
[…]very couple of web-sites that happen to become detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
free domain auction
[…]Every when inside a when we choose blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the newest internet sites that we select […]
free classifieds
[…]we came across a cool web page that you just may well delight in. Take a appear if you want[…]
pracovni plosiny plzen
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You might Uncover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
sexdolls
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to mainly because we think they may be worth visiting[…]
Clasificados South Carolina
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to simply because we feel they may be worth visiting[…]
chat room
[…]one of our guests not too long ago recommended the following website[…]
https://youtu.be/LGAcnLXbnAw
[…]usually posts some quite exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
The Rabbit Toy
[…]the time to read or take a look at the material or websites we have linked to below the[…]
Fix my asphalt
[…]The information talked about inside the report are some of the most effective obtainable […]
Ready to Fly Drone
[…]Here are a number of the web sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
make money from home
[…]Every when in a while we decide on blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most up-to-date websites that we select […]
free download for pc windows
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to mainly because we feel they’re worth visiting[…]
free tech
…
Экзамен на американское гражданство
[…]below you will uncover the link to some internet sites that we feel you need to visit[…]
pdr training
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a appear, whoa did a single find out about Mid East has got far more problerms too […]
movies malayalam
[…]below you will obtain the link to some web pages that we think you need to visit[…]
PHP Muisc CMS
[…]The data talked about in the post are several of the most beneficial accessible […]
dab jars wholesale
[…]the time to read or stop by the content or sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
https://youtu.be/v9MMRSuY4SE
…
free download for pc windows
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be in fact really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
used cars in kerala
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You might Discover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
best kona
[…]here are some links to web-sites that we link to because we assume they’re really worth visiting[…]
https://youtu.be/_6FlbFkQdi0
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get a great deal of link adore from[…]
Give & Get Free Stuff Buy.
…
AHM-250 Certification Dumps
[…]Here is a great Blog You may Discover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
https://youtu.be/kK7UQ9-3-D4
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You might Come across Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
telefonsex
[…]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they may be actually really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
telefonsex
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated web sites to ours, nonetheless, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
diet and exercise
[…]just beneath, are several completely not associated web-sites to ours, nonetheless, they’re certainly worth going over[…]
telefonsex cam
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
clitoral stimulation
[…]please stop by the web pages we stick to, including this 1, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
adam and eve
[…]Every when in a when we select blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most current internet sites that we decide on […]
funny
…
sex blindfold
[…]below you will uncover the link to some sites that we believe you should visit[…]
buy dildo
[…]Every after inside a while we choose blogs that we study. Listed below are the most current sites that we pick […]
Buy Phentermine
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Uncover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Pinganillos
[…]The data talked about inside the report are a few of the ideal readily available […]
business travel questions
[…]usually posts some really interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
tedx bhutan
[…]we came across a cool site that you simply could possibly love. Take a appear in the event you want[…]
fashionable kimono
[…]The information talked about inside the post are a number of the best readily available […]
far cry 4 fashion week rhino
…
fashion 5ft ladies
[…]please pay a visit to the internet sites we follow, which includes this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
z home automation
[…]we came across a cool site that you just may love. Take a appear in case you want[…]
house furniture in kenya
[…]Every once in a although we select blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the newest internet sites that we select […]
decorate home for valentine’s day
…
home design youtube channels
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web sites that we link to due to the fact we assume they are worth visiting[…]