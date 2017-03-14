Montreal Audio Fest – Just 2 Weeks Away, March 24-26, 2017

This year’s Montreal Audio Fest is coming up just two weeks from now. The show is set to highlight many hifi and headphone systems, offer live recording studio sessions, live music and a marketplace. Since the show is now run by a non-profit organization, admission is completely free.

Montreal Audio Fest will take place at the Bonaventure Hotel, in downtown Montreal, between March 24 and 26, 2017.

To see the exhibitor list and brands that will be shown at this year’s event, check out www.montrealaudiofest.org

We hope to see all of our readers at the show!