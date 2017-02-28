Montreal Audio Fest Returns March 24-26, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec

The annual Montreal Audio Fest, the longest running HiFi show in Canada, will be returning this March 24-26, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec. Many music fans and audiophiles will make the annual pilgrimage to the show, including Suave Kajko and George de Sa of NOVO magazine, along with many other industry friends. This year’s show will run at the same venue that it has been in for a while now, the Bonaventure Hotel, in downtown Montreal. This is the second year the show will be run under the new name – Montreal Audio Fest, and since the effort is led by a nonprofit organization, the admission is completely free. If you love your music, this is a can’t miss event! It’s well worth the trip by car or train from Toronto (George and I will be hopping on the train again).

We encourage all NOVO readers to check out this great event, especially those that live in the Montreal area!

For more info, jump to www.montrealaudiofest.org