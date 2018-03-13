Montreal Audio Fest / Salon Audio – March 23 to 25, 2018

The annual Montreal Audio Fest will descent on the vibrant city of Montreal in just under two weeks. Whether you are a casual music listener or a long time audiophile, the Montreal Audio Fest has something for everyone – from a $3,000 music system… all the way up to the out-of-this-world $1M system. This year’s show will run from Friday, March 23 to Sunday, March 25 at the Hotel Bonaventure Montréal.

The organizers claim that this March, the show will feature over 100 exhibitors and 300 hifi brands, so there should be plenty of products and demonstrations to explore during the 3 day event. In addition to the exhibits, visitors will also have a chance to attend one of numerous audio seminars presented every day.

Suave Kajko and George de Sa from NOVO magazine will make the annual trip in search of the latest and greatest consumer audio products the industry has to offer.

For more info, check out www.montrealaudiofest.org