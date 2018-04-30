Music Event Coming to Star Electronics in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, May 5, 2018

Triangle speakers and VTL electronics

After a successful showing at the Montreal Audio Fest, Motet Distribution (importer of numerous fine hifi brands), has taken their audio equipment on the road to selected retailers across Canada.  This will be your chance to listen to music on some of the best products Motet Distribution offers from brands like VTL, PMC, iFi, Triangle and Lumin. To make things even more interesting, the event will also offer a free turntable clinic by Gord Crawford from All the Jazz and an opportunity to pick up some new and used records. Local artist Lisa Liu will also present her paintings inspired by music at the event.  All NOVO music lovers are invited!

The next stop on this music tour will be at Star Electronics in Toronto, Ontario on May 5, from 12-5pm.  Star Electronics is located at 1136 The Queensway Toronto M8Z 1P7.  Tel: 416 251-1111.

For more info, please click HERE (and scroll to the bottom of the page)

