NAD T 567 Blu-ray Network Disc Player

NAD has just recently launched a new 3D capable T 567 Blu-ray Network Disc Player. The new T 567 offers true high definition video and audio content from Blu-ray, including 3D discs or wirelessly from a PC, Mac, or networked device.

Utlizing HDMI, the T 567 supports resolutions of up to 1080p/24 and with BD Profile 5.0 and features, the network Blu-ray player can bring BD Live, Bonus View and Blu-ray 3D to high definition displays, with Deep Colour and x/vYcc colour space.

The T 567 includes on-board Dolby Digital Plus, True HD and DTS Master Audio 7.1 decoding. Through audio format decoders, Linear PCM and encoded bitstreams are fed to the user’s optical and coaxial, or HDMI-connected playback devices, with precision to provide an accurate performance. The T 567 will also support MP3, WMA and AAC video formats.

Through standard Wi-Fi UPnP and DLNA protocols, the T 567 will wirelessly connect with computer-based media such as JPEG, PNG, DiVXHD, and AVCHD content. This allows users to access video and images from YouTube and album slideshows. Smartphone applications such as Twonky or RiverMote can be used to transform an iPhone or iPad into a media controller for all the media content stored on a PC, Mac, or networked device. Last scene memory for easy pause and resume of movies, allows users to take total control over film schedules.

T 567 Network Blu-ray Disc Player is currently availaible in the U.K. at a MSRP of £599.00. Information on availability and pricing in North America is not yet available.

For more information on NAD Electronics and both this and other products, visit www.NADelectronics.com.