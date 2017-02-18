New Audiovector QR Series Speakers and Subwoofer To Launch This Spring

Speaker-maker Audiovector of Denmark introduced the brand to the Canadian market (thanks to distributor Tri-cell Enterprises) at the 2016 TAVES Consumer Electronics Show to much fanfare from show goers and the audio media. In fact, we at NOVO magazine were impressed enough with the show demos of the company’s affordable QR speaker series that we decided to bring in a pair Audiovector QR 3 speakers for review – look out for this review coming up in the Mar/Apr 2017 issue of the magazine. Until now, the QR series offered just two models – the QR 1 bookshelf and the QR 3 floorstander. However, this spring the line will be expanded to include three new models: the QR Sub (subwoofer), QR Center (centre channel) and QR Wall (on-wall speaker). Exact release date and pricing are expected to be announced soon. In the meantime, check out some of the “behind scenes” photos from the factory: