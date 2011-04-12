New Onkyo HTiBs, Speakers, Receiver and 3D Blu-Ray Player

Onkyo has already rolled out several new products in the last few weeks and the company is not showing any signs of slowing down its new product introductions. The latest components with the Onkyo badge include four new home theater in a box systems, including its first with networking capabilities, a new home theater speaker system, upgraded mid-line AV receiver, and a 3D Blu-Ray player.
Home Theater Systems: Onkyo has increased its premium home theater line-up from three models to four, consisting of the HT-S6400, HT-S7400, HT-S8400, and HT-S9400THX. All four have a front-panel USB port that offers a direct digital connection for an iPod or iPhone, along with support for audio playback from USB mass-storage devices. The top three models include Ethernet networking capabilities to support streaming PC audio and Internet radio from the likes of Pandora, Rhapsody, Napster, SiriusXM Internet Radio, Slacker, Mediafly, Last fm, and vTuner and provide compatibility with Windows 7 and DLNA. The Internet connection greatly simplifies the process of providing future updates to the receiver’s firmware. These same three models also include the new Marvell Qdeo 4K video upscaling processor for use with upcoming higher resolution video displays.
These networking models can also take advantage of Onkyo’s free Remote App for iPod, iPhone, or iPad to control the A/V receiver. All these models are also compatible with the recently announced UWF-1 Wireless USB Adapter that provides an IEEE 802.11b/g/n connection to access music on a home network.
As with previous HTiB lineups, the top-of-the-line 7.1-channel HT-S9400THX is THX Certified and includes THX approved speakers–the reference standard for excellence in home theater sound. The HT-S8400 includes a distinctive 7.1-channel slim floor standing speaker package with high-performance 41-inch high front speakers, while the HT-S7400 uses a more-compact 5.1 speaker package. All of these systems include powered subwoofers.
The HT-S6400 uses brand new 5.1-channel speaker set that includes a powered subwoofer and matching gloss-finished front, center, and surround speakers. These compact—yet reassuringly solid—speakers are made from a new, high- density resin designed for maximum rigidity and minimum vibration. The elegantly curved shape of the speaker cabinets does more than just add a touch of class; it also helps to counteract standing waves, ensuring sound output with greater fidelity. This speaker system will also be sold separately as the SKS-HT690.
The Onkyo HT-S7400, HT-S8400, and HT-S9400THX will be available in May with suggested retail prices of $799, $899, and $1099 respectively. The HT-S6400 and SKS-HT690 will follow in July with MSRPs of $699 and $449 respectively. All pricing is in US dollars.
Onkyo TX-NR709 AV Receiver: Onkyo has also announced late April deliveries of its 7.2-channel TX-NR709 Network home theater receiver. Like it’s predecessor, the TX-NR708, it has full networking capabilities to support streaming PC audio and Internet radio, adding Last.fm to its roster of Pandora, Rhapsody, Napster, SiriusXM Internet Radio, Slacker, Mediafly, and vTuner. It is also has compatibility with Windows 7 and DLNA, front panel USB, powerful WRAT amplifiers, and a broad suite of audio processing from Dolby, DTS, and Audyssey. The TX-NR709 has been upgraded with the new Marvell Qdeo 4k video upscaling processor, Audyssey MultEQ XT advanced room correction technology, dual subwoofer outputs, dual HDMI outputs and one additional HDMI inputs for a total of eight front and rear. It can also take advantage of Onkyo’s free Remote App for iPod, iPhone, or iPad to control the A/V receiver and it is compatible with the recently announced UWF-1 Wireless USB Adapter. The Onkyo TX-NR709 will have a suggested retail price of $899 US.
Onkyo BD-SP309: Onkyo has also introduced its first 3D Blu-Ray Player, the BD-SP309. The BD-SP309 also supports internet radio and video on demand via Pandora, Netflix and VUDU, so you can explore a cornucopia of great audio and video content whenever the mood strikes. With the BD-SP309, standard DVD sources at various resolutions—480p, 720p, or 1080i—can be upscaled to 1080p for playback on a compatible high-definition display. Its HDMI interface supports lossless studio sound quality of Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential for Blu-ray Disc. Connectivity on the BD-SP309 is rounded out by two USB ports that let you play media from a variety of storage devices. The Onkyo BD-SP309 will be available in May with a suggested retail price of $249 US.
For more info, please visit www.onkyo.ca.
