New Rega RP3 Turntable

Rega has just announced a new RP3 turntable, which will immediately replace their P3-24 turntable, as their mid-level product.

The new RP3 turntable features a new tonearm and plinth, and can be fitted with the optional Elys 2 cartridge.

The Rega RP3 is fitted with a brand new hand assembled RB303 tonearm, precision main bearing and a low vibration low noise 24v motor assembly which is individually hand tuned to it’s circuit to further reduce vibration.

The new RB303 tonearm builds on the advancements made with the RB300. Using the latest 3D CAD & CAM technology the new RB303 is the result of 30 years of tonearm design experience. The new RB303 features a brand new tube with increased rigidity to the bearing housing, arm carrier and headshell coupled with intelligent redistribution of mass, ensure this arm will exhibit fewer points of possible resonance. Extreme stability with almost friction free movement from the high precision bearing assemblies will extract more sonic information from the vinyl that was achievable with previous arms.

Rega has been a pioneer in the use of lightweight rigid plinths. The use of a lightweight particulate core with a highly rigid phenolic resin skin became the foundations of the high level of performance achieved by the Planar turntable range. The RP3 takes the design philosophy to the next level. A super lightweight plinth combined with a phenolic resin double brace mounted, specifically where the increased rigidity is required, between the tonearm mounting and the main hub bearing, forms a structurally sound “stressed beam” assembly. This rigid plinth design prevents energy absorption and unwanted resonances which will add unnatural distortions to the music. The use of braces instead of the complete skin allows double thickness phenolic resin in these key areas while providing further weight reduction to the plinth, which avoids issues of mass absorption and unwanted energy transmission.

There are currently three finishes to choose from: titanium, white and cool grey.

U.K. pricing for the new Rega RP3 is set at: £475 or £549 (with fitted Elys 2 cartridge).

Look for more details at: http://www.rega.co.uk