New Sony AV Receivers

Sony has just revealed a trio of entry level, 3D capable AV receivers which will go on sale this spring. The new models include the STR-DN1020, the STR-DH720 and the STR-DH520 7.1.

The flagship STR-DN1020 receiver is a gateway to streaming music with access to Internet audio services including vTuner when connected to an existing broadband home network through the model’s Ethernet port.

The device is Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) certified allowing it to play digital music from your home PC or other connected DLNA device. It can also stream audio to Sony’s HomeShare wireless network speakers (sold separately) and features Sony’s PartyStreaming mode with synchronized playback on multiple speakers.

The 7.1 channel, 110 watt (8ohms 1kHz 1% THD) receiver is compatible with the Sony “Media Remote” app that turns an iPhone, iPod touch or Android mobile device into a remote control. The app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or the Android Marketplace, functions as a full remote with a keyboard controlling the receiver.

The STR-DN1020 lives up to Sony’s high-quality video and audio standards as well. The model features a Faroudja DCDi Edge video processing chip that up converts and upscales analog signals to near 1080p HD quality via HDMI, while its Digital Legato Linear (D.L.L.) advanced sound processing technology also improves audio fidelity. D.L.L. analyzes standard definition (compressed) audio signals such as Dolby Digital and dts format sound and upscales them to 192 KHz resulting in higher quality audio.

Audio from the receiver is also fine tuned with the help of Sony’s advanced Digital Cinema Auto Calibration (D.C.A.C.) with Automatic Phase Matching and Sound Optimizer technologies.

Utilizing the included microphone, D.C.A.C. measures and analyzes room acoustics, adjusting the receiver’s output to deliver the best possible audio, while allowing all of the speakers to use the same phase as the front channels. At the same time, Sound Optimizer automatically improves audio for a consistent surround image at any volume level.

The details of each receiver can be found below.

STR-DN1010 7.1 Channel AV Receiver

Available in May for about $600

• 110 watt x7 (8ohms 1kHz 1% THD)

• Access to streaming Internet audio services

• Synchronized playback on Sony HomeShare wireless network speakers

• iPhone/iPod touch remote control app

• iPhone /iPod video and music playback via included dock

• Upconvert/upscale from analog to 1080p video via HDMI (Faroudja DCDi Edge)

• HDMI 3D pass-through

• Six HD inputs (four HDMI, two component)

• D.L.L. advanced sound processing

• Sony’s Advanced D.C.A.C. with Automatic Phase Matching

• Sound Optimizer

• Second zone audio and video

• Dual subwoofer pre-outs

• IR in and out

• Audio return channel

• Standby pass-through of audio and video via HDMI connected devices

• BRAVIA Sync

STR-DH720 7.1 Channel AV Receiver

Available in April for about $400

• 105 watt x7 (8ohms 1kHz 1% THD)

• HDMI 3D pass-through

• Audio return channel

• HD Digital Cinema Sound (HD D.C.S.)

• Standby pass-through of audio and video via HDMI connected devices

• Upconvert/upscale from analog to 1080i video via HDMI (Faroudja DCDi Edge)

• Six HD inputs (four HDMI, two component)

• iPhone/iPod video and music playback via USB

• Advanced Auto Volume

• On-screen graphic user interface

• Sony’s Digital Cinema Auto Calibration

• BRAVIA Sync

STR-DH520 7.1 Channel AV ReceiverAvailable in April for about $300

• 100 watt x7 (8ohms 1kHz 1% THD)

• HDMI 3D pass-through

• Audio return channel

• Standby pass-through of audio and video via HDMI connected devices

• Six HD inputs (four HDMI, two component)

• Dolby TrueHD, Pro logic IIz and dts HD Master Audio Enhanced Audio Codecs

• Advanced Auto Volume

• HD Digital Cinema Sound (HD D.C.S.)

• BRAVIA Sync

For more info, please visit www.sony.ca.