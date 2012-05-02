NOLA KO Loudspeaker

315

Accent Speaker Technology Ltd. will debut their all new Nola KO loudspeaker at The Show Newport Beach, this June 1-3. The Nola KO is the top of Nola’s Boxer loudspeaker collection and is stated to provide Nola Reference Series design concepts in a significantly more affordable model.

The KO uses a mirror-imaged short line source open baffle array and is designed to be able to fill medium to large rooms with ease, while providing high quality sonic performance. KO employs four 4.5″ open baffle dipole mid ranges, four 1″ exotic silk dome tweeters and 2 cast-frame aluminum cone bass drivers in separate ported chambers. A 90 dB sensitivity combined with 8 ohm impedance allows KO to be driven by a large selection of amplifiers, including vacuum tube units. New Unison Crossover Technology provides improved power utilization for higher effective efficiency.

KO is supplied in Piano Cherry or Piano Black and includes four grilles, including the front. Matching piano black base and deluxe spikes are also included.

Specifications:
Sensitivity: 90 dB / 1M / 2.82 volts
Impedance: 8 ohms average / 4 ohm min.
Frequency Range: 30 Hz to 28 kHz, with 25 Hz cut-off
Dimensions: 48″H x 10″W x 15″D

The expected MSRP on the KO is $9800 U.S. per pair. More details will be available at: www.nolaspeakers.com.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

315 COMMENTS

  179. the glades condo

    The Glades Condo locate at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-brochu…

  296. iphone case mit foto iphone case selbst gestalten günstig iphone handyhülle selbst gestalten die besten iphone hüllen iphone hülle holz Modus Creation München iphone 6s hüllen

    […]please take a look at the internet sites we follow, such as this one, because it represents our picks through the web[…]

Leave a Reply