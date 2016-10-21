Nordost to Launch Sort Lift and Tyr 2 USB Cable at TAVES

Nordost, like many other companies introducing new products at TAVES, will launch two new products on the show floor — the Sort Lift and Tyr 2 USB Cable.
About the Soft Lift
In order for any hi-fi system to perform at its highest level, it must be built upon a solid, sonic foundation. As a company, Nordost has applied this notion to all of our products, ranging from cables, to power products, to resonance control devices, allowing our customers to yield the best results from the components they already own. The Sort Lift is no exception.
Nordost’s Sort Lift is the preeminent cable support in the consumer electronics industry, and is the latest addition to our Sort System. By utilizing a patent pending floating spring design, the Sort Lift enhances the sonic performance of loudspeaker cables, power cords, and interconnects, by minimizing the points of contact that cables make with the ground and reducing boundary effects, without negatively affecting the resonant properties of the cables themselves.
The Sort Lift is composed of two integral components: the base and the springs. The base is a stable, anodized, aluminum disk, designed to inhibit any transference of electrical charge from the floor to the cable and eliminate static build-up on the dielectric itself. This base supports the proprietary Floating Spring System. The Floating Spring System uses a flexible, titanium alloy spring-wire, which makes up both the support wings and tension wire supports. In both elements, the alloy wire is coated in FEP, mirroring the design of Nordost cables and making the supports an extension of the cable jacket, eliminating any electrical interference, while allowing the cables to maintain their natural resonance properties.
Sort Lifts are provided in packs of two. They are intended to be spaced between 0.5 and 1 meter apart in distance, so that the cable does not come in contact with the floor. The spacing may depend on the weight and flexibility of the cable being supported.
While designed to be used primarily with Nordost cables, any audio cable will benefit from using the Sort Lift. Noticeable effects include an elevated sound stage, improved dynamic range, increased detail in low frequency reproductions and more natural timbre to the sound.
About the Tyr 2 USB Cable
Due to the increasing amounts of data and information being processed through music servers and hard-drive storage systems, as well as the rising popularity of high-resolution audio downloads, the use of hifi audio-specific USB cables is critical to the fidelity of sound reproduction. Nordost’s new Tyr 2 USB 2.0 Cable rounds out the most advanced range in the Norse 2 Family. By utilizing premium materials, cutting-edge technology, and precision craftsmanship, the Tyr 2 USB delivers the ultimate level of performance, and is guaranteed to take your computer audio system to the next level.
The Tyr 2 USB 2.0 Cable is constructed using 4×20 AWG solid core, silver-plated, oxygen free copper conductors. Implementing a solid core design is essential when working with a cable of this caliber, completely eliminating the negative effects of strand interaction and skin effect. Each solid core conductor is then wrapped in Nordost’s proprietary Dual Mono-Filament technology before being enclosed in extruded FEP, which lowers the capacitance of the cable, both increasing signal speed and bandwidth.
The Tyr 2 USB 2.0 Cable arranges its conductors in a precise, twisted, double helix geometry in order to ensure characteristic impedance, minimize cross-talk, and reduce noise. To even
further reduce noise, and protect the USB signal path from any external interference, Nordost employs a dual-layer, silver foil jacket and silver braided shield. Finally, before being terminated with gold-plated, fully shielded connectors, the Tyr 2 USB is cut to mechanically tuned lengths, which reduce internal microphonics and high-frequency impedance resonance.
As with all Nordost products, the Tyr 2 USB 2.0 Cable is handmade in the USA, ensuring a high level of production quality and the extreme precision necessary to manufacture USB cables capable of overcoming jitter and timing errors. The Tyr 2 USB 2.0 Cable is the solution you need in order to achieve the superb sound staging, wide dynamic range, and precise timing you have been looking for in computer audio.
