Nordost Valhalla 2 Range of Cables

Nordost is introducing their new Valhalla 2 Reference Cable Range at the High End Show, M.O.C. in Munich, Germany today. This new cable range consists of analog, digital, and tonearm interconnects, as well as loudspeaker and power cables.
The new Valhalla 2 range incorporates Nordost upgraded Dual Mono-Filament technology as well as their patent pending HOLO:PLUG connetor. This connector has been designed to transfer maximum detail through its mechanical and electrical integrity. Details on the range are as follows:
– Valhalla 2 Analog Interconnect: ten silver plated, 24 AWG, oxygen free copper conductors; single ended or balanced; terminated with HOLO:PLUG RCA or XLR connectors.
– Valhalla 2 Loudspeaker Cables: 28 silver plated, 22 AWG, oxygen free copper conductors; terminated with gold plated HOLO:PLUG spade or gold plated Nordost Z plug bananas.
– Valhalla 2 Tonearm Cable: four silver plated, 24 AWG, oxygen free copper conductors; available with HOLO:PLUG RCA or XLR connectors; standard or 90 degree mini-din connector; minimum length is 1.25 meters and can be ordered in additional half meter increments.
– Valhalla 2 Digital Cable: 75 ohm; BNC connector termination with a gold plated BNC/RCA adapter.
– Valhalla 2 AES/EBU: 100 ohm; dual conductor; terminated with balanced Neutrik XLR.
– Valhalla 2 Power Cord: seven silver plated, 16 AWG, oxygen free copper conductors; terminated with carbon fiber HOLO:PLUG IEC in 15 and 20 amp versions; US and European HOLO:PLUG connectors available.
Nordost products are built in the USA. Pricing and availability are yet to be announced. Look for more details to be shared at: www.nordost.com.
