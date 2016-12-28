NOVO January/February 2017 Issue

Features inside this issue:

Life According to Your Lens: 6 Wearable and 360 Degree Cameras Examined!

Upgrading to an Ultra HD TV: Here’s What You Should Know

Meet the Classy Cyborgs: An Innovative Team of Kids Helping Visually Impaired Learn Braille Through Technology

Product reviews:

Totem SKY Bookshelf Speakers

Grado SR325e Headphones

Bryston BLP-1 Turntable + BTP-1 TT Power Supply

VIZIO D-Series 65-inch LED TV (Model D65u-D2)

Nordost Valhalla 2 Cables

View this issue HERE or choose other formats:

Tablet / Smartphone Editions: CANADA HiFi app | Magzster app (iOS or Andriod) | PressReader app (iOS or Andriod)

Computers: Digital edition | PDF Edition (ideal for printing)