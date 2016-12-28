NOVO January/February 2017 Issue

Features inside this issue:
- Life According to Your Lens: 6 Wearable and 360 Degree Cameras Examined!
- Upgrading to an Ultra HD TV: Here’s What You Should Know
- Meet the Classy Cyborgs: An Innovative Team of Kids Helping Visually Impaired Learn Braille Through Technology
Product reviews:
- Totem SKY Bookshelf Speakers
- Grado SR325e Headphones
- Bryston BLP-1 Turntable + BTP-1 TT Power Supply
- VIZIO D-Series 65-inch LED TV (Model D65u-D2)
- Nordost Valhalla 2 Cables
