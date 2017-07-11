NOVO July / August 2017 Digital Issue

Features inside this issue:

Marvelous Ways to Upgrade Your Summer Entertaining with Tech

New Product Spotlight: Monitor Audio Silver Series

Plug’n Drive Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre

TAVES Consumer Electronics Show Preview

Beginner’s Guide to Turntable Setup

How Augmented Reality is Already Changing Lives

Product reviews:

QNAP TS-251+ 2-Bay Turbo Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Markaudio-SOTA Viotti One Loudspeakers

Zavfino OCC Silver Dart Power Cord

