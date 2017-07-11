NOVO July / August 2017 Digital Issue

0

Cover 06.pdf

Print

Features inside this issue:

  • Marvelous Ways to Upgrade Your Summer Entertaining with Tech
  • New Product Spotlight: Monitor Audio Silver Series
  • Plug’n Drive Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre
  • TAVES Consumer Electronics Show Preview
  • Beginner’s Guide to Turntable Setup
  • How Augmented Reality is Already Changing Lives

Product reviews:

  • QNAP TS-251+ 2-Bay Turbo Network Attached Storage (NAS)
  • Markaudio-SOTA Viotti One Loudspeakers
  • Zavfino OCC Silver Dart Power Cord

Click the green VIEW button above to open this issue or view this issue using one of these apps:

Tablet / Smartphone Editions: CANADA HiFi app  |  Magzster app (iOS or Andriod)  |  PressReader app (iOS or Andriod)
Computers: PDF Edition (ideal for printing)

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

0

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply