NOVO July / August 2017 Digital Issue

Features inside this issue:
- Marvelous Ways to Upgrade Your Summer Entertaining with Tech
- New Product Spotlight: Monitor Audio Silver Series
- Plug’n Drive Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre
- TAVES Consumer Electronics Show Preview
- Beginner’s Guide to Turntable Setup
- How Augmented Reality is Already Changing Lives
Product reviews:
- QNAP TS-251+ 2-Bay Turbo Network Attached Storage (NAS)
- Markaudio-SOTA Viotti One Loudspeakers
- Zavfino OCC Silver Dart Power Cord
Click the green VIEW button above to open this issue or view this issue using one of these apps:
Tablet / Smartphone Editions: CANADA HiFi app | Magzster app (iOS or Andriod) | PressReader app (iOS or Andriod)
Computers: PDF Edition (ideal for printing)