NOVO Magazine available at expanded number of distribution spots starting in 2017

Starting in 2017, the NOVO magazine will be available at an expanded number of distribution spots throughout Canada.

The first stage of the expanded distribution will start with the Jan/Feb 2017 issue, which will become available on a regular basis at these new locations:

Old Mill Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2595 St. Clair Ave. West, Toronto, 416-766-2443 | www.oldmillgm.ca
Ken Shaw Lexus,2336 St. Clair Ave. West, Toronto, 416-766-0055 | www.kenshawlexus.com
Ken Shaw Toyota, 2336 St. Clair Ave. West, Toronto, 416-766-1155 | www.kenshawtoyota.ca
West Toronto KIA Motors, 2445 St. Clair Ave. West, Toronto, 416-762-2277 | www.westtorontokia.ca
Pekota, 406 Pacific Ave., Toronto, 416-836-5540 | www.pekota.com
Equilibrium Furnishings, 2962 Dundas St. West, Toronto, 647-352-3651 | equilibriumfurnishings.com
Cornerstone Home Interiors, 2886 Dundas St. West, Toronto, 416-767-8170 | cornerstonefurniture.ca
Pandemonium Books & Discs, 2920 Dundas St. West, Toronto, 416-769-5257 | pandemonium.ca
High Park Nissan, 3275 Dundas St. West, Toronto, 416-762-7537 | www.highparknissan.com

At great-big thank you to all the new stores and dealerships that have agreed to share NOVO with their customers!

To see a complete list of where a print edition of NOVO magazine can be picked up — click HERE.

